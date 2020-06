India is a very cunning player, and with his poker face right now, it is trying to cool down China with Russian involvement on Laddak by giving Chinese the lollipop of territories to buy some time to handle the situation with Pakistan. Our security agency most recently already foiled India's five terrorist attack plans under RAW agent Davinder Singh by calling OIC emergency meetings and also gave them an eye-to-eye response on reducing 75% Indian high commission staff from Pakistan in response to Randian https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...staff-strength-by-50/articleshow/76531714.cms India is not a natural listener but instead a great follower of Chanakya, who said in one quote, " An enemy should be struck at his weak point. " So, We expect India will become more notorious in the upcoming days against Pakistan.