Pakistan ETF Plunges as Economy Contracts for 1st Time in Seven Decades

According to the World Bank, Pakistan’s economy may dip into a recession for the first time in 68 years, contracting up to 2.2% and experiencing a steep decline in per capita income, The Express Tribune reports.

“Pakistan suffered a decline in its GDP only once in her entire history (1951-52). Even at the height of the Bangladesh crisis in 1971, GDP growth was positive at 1.23%,”