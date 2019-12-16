What's new

Pakistan establishment patience with afghan leaders

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,459
3
2,692
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
American establishment knows that if Kabul regime wants to initiate overt war with Pakistan.......it will lose badly and it would have to be funded by the USA gov. Neither of these prospects is appealing in Washington.
 
Last edited:
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
789
0
1,570
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Dog can only bark and establishment is holding the dog leash. Does establishment needs to muzzle the dog and does muzzling the dog will make any difference. Let him bark at the end he is going to run off to foreign lands soon and definitely he won't be coming to Peshawar for his summer holidays soon lol. Be smart and patient and wait and see which land will hold his last rites or Indians torched his body down the line.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
12,831
10
11,348
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
mudas777 said:
Dog can only bark and establishment is holding the dog leash. Does establishment needs to muzzle the dog and does muzzling the dog will make any difference. Let him bark at the end he is going to run off to foreign lands soon and definitely he won't be coming to Peshawar for his summer holidays soon lol. Be smart and patient and wait and see which land will hold his last rites or Indians torched his body down the line.
Click to expand...
The guy is vice president of afghanistan
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 3, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus Pakistan’s First Madrassa-based Business Incubation Center to be Established in Lahore Social & Current Events 1
beijingwalker Featured Imran asks Chinese entrepreneurs to establish offices in Pakistan Central & South Asia 1
I Pakistan may use drones to drop bombs at security establishments in Jammu and Kashmir Indian Defence Forum 7
Jyotish Pakistan to establish markets at joint borders with Iran Strategic & Foreign Affairs 5
rott The Dhabeji Special Economic Zone to be established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC 0
Ali_Baba Has the American establishment finally crossed the line with Pakistan ... Strategic & Foreign Affairs 95
T Indian establishment mouthpiece is now saying its Pakistan which invaded India with locusts storm! Central & South Asia 21
UmarJustice USCIRF welcomes Pakistan’s decision to establish a National Commission for Minorities Social & Current Events 0
A Pakistan Navy establishes free eye camp in Balochistan Pakistan Navy 0
Introvert Pakistan to establish first nursing university with Bahrain’s help Infrastructure & Development 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top