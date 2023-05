Seriously?Where does this say in the OP tweet that Pakistan is "sick and tired of American warmongering"?Where are the mods? Please do your job and do something about this asinine poster who has become a habitual spammer based on false and prejudicial content that only further degrades this forum. @waz and any others who might still care for maintaining at least some semblance of standards.===================================On topic, Pakistan must explore any and all avenues for improving its energy imports at the best possible prices, by whatever means available to it.