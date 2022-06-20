What's new

Pakistan Enemies plan to neutralize Pakistan Army or ISI

From time to time we have seen this Pakistan army came to like light mostly in media and also through Lifafa sahafis and also social media. Last few days are worst for Pakistan economically and defense. below thread has been few vlog discussions & narratives that might be we e seen earlier or for first time, but will give a better understanding of what is happening in Pakistan right now in Pakistan against its Armed forces , ISI & default issue. Indian media investing billions against Pakistan & its armed forces and not limit themselves to neutralizing Pakistan Army and make some 3-4 small parts of Pakistan..

we all should have to see this and promote a positive narrative for our mother country & it’s armed forces..

Apas main kitni hi ranjishain kiun na hon, par dil or Khoon humara sirf Pakistan or is me Armed Forces ker liye hai..


Indian Abhishek Chavda on neutralizing Pakistan Army 10 months back..


links to full video & youtube channel
Ranveer Allahbadia:

Abhishek Chanda : https://youtube.com/c/AbhijitChavda

Gaurav Arya on Pakistan and it’s Armed Forces Vis a Vis with political Parties just 10 days back


India’s Gaurav Arya on Pakistan’s Condition just 10month’s Back

 

A common citizen of this country is living in despair . He has no rights at all , no health system, no education system, no jobs and no justice. And here you are trying to tell us pak army is in trouble I believe this country has much bigger problems to worry about than India right now. If you give your citizens their rights I think no external force can conquer Pakistan
 
Pakistani army is full of traitors, they are too busy filling their pockets no matter the cost to Pakistan. it's on the army to clean it's mess before something terrible happens to the country... But by the looks of it, everyone is too busy getting a slice of that pie before it's gone.
 
Adnan12333 said:
A common citizen of this country is living in despair . He has no rights at all , no health system, no education system, no jobs and no justice. And here you are trying to tell us pak army is in trouble I believe this country has much bigger problems to worry about than India right now. If you give your citizens their rights I think no external force can conquer Pakistan
I agree we have other big issues, but we can not close our eyes to such threats either.. economic issue will be resolved as some one said je Pakistan‘s strategic location is such ke no one want destabilized & default Pakistan.. but this government don’t have any plan or will to improve ..
and either by chanting against our own Armed forces on social & other medias no political & economical reforms will occur . It can only occur we the people comes out of our home on sit on dharna until free & fare elections will held smoothly with all electoral reforms of EVM & Overseas voting , but we don’t have that gut & will to do that either ..
 
Mugen said:
Pakistani army is full of traitors, they are too busy filling their pockets no matter the cost to Pakistan. it's on the army to clean it's mess before something terrible happens to the country... But by the looks of it, everyone is too busy getting a slice of that pie before it's gone.
Bhai its not the right time to improve something, if you are politically strong then only you can take such actions..
like India reducing armed personals every year and also with their new Agnipath
 
daring dude said:
I agree we have other big issues, but we can not close our eyes to such threats either.. economic issue will be resolved as some one said je Pakistan‘s strategic location is such ke no one want destabilized & default Pakistan.. but this government don’t have any plan or will to improve ..
and either by chanting against our own Armed forces on social & other medias no political & economical reforms will occur . It can only occur we the people comes out of our home on sit on dharna until free & fare elections will held smoothly with all electoral reforms of EVM & Overseas voting , but we don’t have that gut & will to do that either ..
Last time people came out with the Demand for free and fair elections
Rangers and FC fired 50K shells on them and here you're demanding respect for them
 
Acetic Acid said:
Last time people came out with the Demand for free and fair elections
Rangers and FC fired 50K shells on them and here you're demanding respect for them
Kahan aisa nahin hota, Kia turkiye main awam tank ne niche nahin leti..Iran ka revolution bhi aise hi Aram se agaya tha Kia, 10 -15 yrs tak khamini / revolution je against logon ko neutralize Kia gaya.. soo
 
daring dude said:
I agree we have other big issues, but we can not close our eyes to such threats either.. economic issue will be resolved as some one said je Pakistan‘s strategic location is such ke no one want destabilized & default Pakistan.. but this government don’t have any plan or will to improve ..
and either by chanting against our own Armed forces on social & other medias no political & economical reforms will occur . It can only occur we the people comes out of our home on sit on dharna until free & fare elections will held smoothly with all electoral reforms of EVM & Overseas voting , but we don’t have that gut & will to do that either ..
My friend tell me something how are you going to progress without addressing the core issues of this country and the fact is army is doing everything except their core duty. What is the current foreign reserve of Bangladesh. I believe Bangladesh was in much worse condition than Pakistan in 1971 where do they stand now and where are we. I believe if we don’t do the right thing now pak will be in much worse condition even AFGHANISTAN WILL BE MUCH BETTER
 

