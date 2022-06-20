Pakistan Enemies plan to neutralize Pakistan Army or ISI

daring dude
From time to time we have seen this Pakistan army came to like light mostly in media and also through Lifafa sahafis and also social media. Last few days are worst for Pakistan economically and defense. below thread has been few vlog discussions & narratives that might be we e seen earlier or for first time, but will give a better understanding of what is happening in Pakistan right now in Pakistan against its Armed forces , ISI & default issue. Indian media investing billions against Pakistan & its armed forces and not limit themselves to neutralizing Pakistan Army and make some 3-4 small parts of Pakistan..
we all should have to see this and promote a positive narrative for our mother country & it’s armed forces..
Apas main kitni hi ranjishain kiun na hon, par dil or Khoon humara sirf Pakistan or is me Armed Forces ker liye hai..
Indian Abhishek Chavda on neutralizing Pakistan Army 10 months back..
links to full video & youtube channel
Ranveer Allahbadia:
Abhishek Chanda : https://youtube.com/c/AbhijitChavda
Gaurav Arya on Pakistan and it’s Armed Forces Vis a Vis with political Parties just 10 days back
India’s Gaurav Arya on Pakistan’s Condition just 10month’s Back
