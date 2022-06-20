Pakistan Enemies plan to neutralize Pakistan Army or ISI

Adnan12333 said: A common citizen of this country is living in despair . He has no rights at all , no health system, no education system, no jobs and no justice. And here you are trying to tell us pak army is in trouble I believe this country has much bigger problems to worry about than India right now. If you give your citizens their rights I think no external force can conquer Pakistan Click to expand...

I agree we have other big issues, but we can not close our eyes to such threats either.. economic issue will be resolved as some one said je Pakistan‘s strategic location is such ke no one want destabilized & default Pakistan.. but this government don’t have any plan or will to improve ..and either by chanting against our own Armed forces on social & other medias no political & economical reforms will occur . It can only occur we the people comes out of our home on sit on dharna until free & fare elections will held smoothly with all electoral reforms of EVM & Overseas voting , but we don’t have that gut & will to do that either ..