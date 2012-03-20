What's new

Pakistan endorses 10 products for GI registration

Pakistan endorses 10 products for GI registration

Move will help enhance global trade by attracting demand for country's products

Zafar Bhutta
May 21, 2021


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has approved 10 agro and non-agro products for Geographical Indication (GI) registration in a bid to claim them as its brands in the international market.

The move comes following India's attempt to label Basmati rice as its exclusive brand in the European Union market.

The process of GI registration for the 10 Pakistani products has begun after the cabinet gave its go-ahead last month.

The Commerce Division told the cabinet in a meeting held in April that GI was like intellectual property rights (IPRs), which was assigned to a product originating from a specific area whose quality or reputation was attributable to its place of origin.

Pakistan enacted the Geographical Indications (Registration and Protection) Act 2020 in March 2020 to ensure the registration and effective protection of the country’s products. The government of Pakistan has already initiated the GI registration of its products.

In this connection, Basmati rice was registered on January 21, 2021 whereas the process for giving GI protection to Pink Rock Salt commenced on February 22, 2021.

A significant number of other products of Pakistan can also be protected under the GI Act 2020. GI will serve as a potential economic tool to promote and enhance national and international trade by attracting global demand and premium prices for Pakistan's products.

The Ministry of Commerce has embarked on a drive to identify the public bodies to be authorised by the federal government for the GI registration of Pakistan's products under Section 11(2) of the GI Act 2020 so that the registration process could be initiated by the respective stakeholders/ agencies.

The role of registering bodies is important as the responsibility to prepare the Book of Specifications rests with them.

The book is an essential document that contains the name and description of a GI bearing product, its principal characteristics, methods to obtain the product, definition of geographical area (mapping), link between the product and geographical environment, and evidence that the product originated from the defined geographical area.

The agricultural and nonagricultural products which the Ministry of Commerce has proposed for GI registration in the first phase include ...

Chaunsa Mango,
Sindhri Mango,
Kinnow,
Hunza Ruby,
Swat Emerald,
Kashmir Tourmaline,
Skardu Topaz,
Skardu Aquamarine,
Peridot Stone
and Peridot Valley.

The ministry has picked Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation (PMDC) for registering these products.

Once the public bodies are authorised and notified as registrants, they will prepare the Book of Specifications and apply for the registration of GI-bearing products with the Intellectual Property Organisation Pakistan (IPO Pakistan).

The Ministry of Commerce tabled a proposal in last month's cabinet meeting where it sought approval for registering these products as brands of Pakistan.

Cabinet members appreciated the steps taken to protect the agro and non-agro products of Pakistan in the international market. However, they noted that bureaucratic hurdles were delaying efforts aimed at safeguarding national interests.

The cabinet members pointed out that there were several trade officers working in Pakistani missions in different countries including the EU. However, they never identified the threat posed by India to Pakistan's Basmati rice.

They asked the Commerce Division to take measures to protect Pakistani products in the international market. These products are a major source of exports from Pakistan to the global market.

Pakistan has already been too late in the GI registration of its products. By the end of 2020, the country had not registered any product as its exclusive brand.

The bureaucracy moved only after India claimed Basmati rice as its brand in the European market.


I recently had disagreements with PTI but I cannot deny that Pti is probably the best thing happened to Pakistan after many decades.

I just can't understand why the previous parties never ever bothered to register. I can't understand that and moving to 2021 we started to register this, a patriotic party which cares about its country and people will 100% register this because its our property. The article points out some problems like the corrupt bureaucratic and overseas missions causing issues. Definitely must be taking rishwat to keep quiet.
 
Pakistan gets Geographical Indicator tag for its Basmati rice

Pakistan has received the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag for its Basmati, paving the way for creating a local registry for the particular strain of rice and making a case in the international market, as the country fights a case in the EU against India's move to get Basmati rice registered as its product.

A GI tag is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess origin-based qualities and reputation in the region.

This will provide protection of our products against misuse or imitation & hence will guarantee that their share in the international market is protected. I encourage you to send your suggestions of products that can be registered as GIs to the Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan," he said.

It is believed that a GI tag would strengthen Pakistan's case in the EU.
 
Getting GI also gives a positive outlook for Pakistan. I use pink salt in my house, never realised its only made in Pakistan. All my family is proud to use it as its Pakistan product.

Could somebody explain why this was never done before. Why only in 2021? Was it rocket science or something.

In the UK we have Chicken Tikka Massala. UK claims its their dish. Most English people are proud to order it. It was made in Glasgow by Pakistan Chef (Now Bangladesh). Everybody knows its Indian Subcontinent dish but claim it as their own but Pakistan government never bothered.
 
Pakistan to register Himalayan pink salt as Geographical Indications


Web Desk On
Feb 22, 2021






ISLAMABAD: In order to curb the unauthorized use of Pakistan’s Geographical Indications (GI) by other countries, the government has decided to register Himalayan pink salt as the country’s product, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the decision was taken in a meeting with the Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Pakistan chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in Islamabad on 18th of February.

Taking to social networking website, Abdul Razak Dawood said, “We decided that, after registration of rice, the Pink Salt from the Salt Range Mountains of Pakistan will be registered as GI.”

“This will encourage and motivate our producers to expand their business at the global level.”

He urged the business community to identify and inform IPO of other products that can be registered as GI in order to protect them for realizing their export potential.

Matters pertaining to the GI registration of products from various regions of Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan received the GI tag for its Basmati rice on 26th of January-2021, which will strengthen its case against India in the European Union (EU).
 
It has been reported that the pink salt comes from remnants of ancient seabeds that were crystallised over 600 million years ago.

Pakistan is already fighting a case in the European Union against India’s move to get Basmati rice registered as its product. And the registration of pink salt may further accentuate the conflict between the two neighbouring countries as well as with the Union.

So far, products like

Hunza apricots,
Charsadda (Peshawari) chappal,
Multani halwa,
Hala’s Ajrak,
Sargodha’s kinnow,
Kasuri methi
and Pashmina shawls
They have been registered under the GI law by Pakistan.
 
