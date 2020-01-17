What's new

Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction

President Arif Alvi issued on Saturday the Parents Protection Ordinance, 2021 that aims to protect parents from forced eviction by their children.

Under the ordinance, evicting parents will be a punishable offense. Those found guilty may face a prison term up to one year or fine, or both.

President Alvi issued the ordinance under Article 89 of the constitution.

Parents will have the right to evict their children in case they own the property, according to the ordinance. But children may not evict parents even if they owned the house or paid the rent.

Children will have to vacate home in case they are given a written notice by their parents, it says.

They may have to face one-month imprisonment or fine, or both for failing to vacate it after being served a notice.

The deputy commissioner will have the powers to evict children. They could be arrested by the police without warrants after filing of a complaint by the parents.

The arrested individuals will be presented before a magistrate and both sides reserve the right to appeal.

this is a great move. people should not treat their elderly like we see going on in the West where the elderly are sent to old age homes to be forgotten and die alone.
 
These is good and will keep the "daughter in laws" in check with their manners.

Granted, there will be a few mother in laws that may deserve eviction but on balance, to me, this is a good move.
 
These is good and will keep the "daughter in laws" in check with their manners.

Granted, there will be a few mother in laws that may deserve eviction but on balance, to me, this is a good move.
If someone has a problem with mother in law should get her own house or asked husband to get a separate house
 
