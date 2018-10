Pakistan emerges as major contributor to UN peace missions



ISPR DG says country contributed 200,000 troops to 46 UN missions in 28 countries



156 Pakistani peacekeepers lost their lives but successfully achieved the set out goals.

credible role in establishing sustainable world peace that has made Pakistan the third highest contributor

Pakistan has contributed over 200,000 troops in 46 UN Missions in 28 countries so far.

also pay tribute to its 156 peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives for global peace.

9 missions – eight in Africa and one in Cyprus.

Pakistan has served in the UN flagship programme at various places including UN Security Force in New Guinea, UN Transition Assistance Group in Namibia, UN Iraq-Kuwait Observation Mission, Haiti, Cambodia, Bosnia, Somalia, Rwanda, Angola, Eastern Slavonia, Sierra Leone.

It continued uninterrupted from 1960 to 1964 with four Independent Army Supply and Ordnance Corps companies, each consisting of about 100 personnel each.

There is recognition at the UN headquarters that Pakistani troops are highly experienced in peacekeeping; they are well equipped and well poised.

“We have left Pakistan’s flag on the school s that you guys built so that we always remember how Pakistan helped us rebuild our country”.

Pakistani soldiers have the kind of mindset that is needed to stabilise and rebuild.

Besides building schools and bridges, Pakistanis have also delivered healthcare.

UN official said that his visit “was an opportunity to pay tribute to 156 Pakistani peacekeepers who lost their lives serving the UN”.

currently serving in our missions and as well as their families. All of them are paying a price