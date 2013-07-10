What's new

Pakistan elections not free and fair: EU

Leader

Leader

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 7, 2010
29,159
9
39,584
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan elections not free and fair: EU


ISLAMABAD: The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not fulfil its responsibilities with honesty during the general elections 2013.

Addressing a press conference, EU Election Observation Mission chief Michael Gahler said the EU mission remained in Pakistan from March 3 to June 4 to monitor the elections. He expressed dissatisfaction over the Election Commission of Pakistan and elections 2013 and said the ECP failed to fulfil its responsibilities in the true manner. Gahler also claimed that the returning officers changed the polling staff in some constituencies before voting.

A strong democratic commitment was demonstrated in the 2013 elections. Despite escalating militant attacks, and procedural shortcomings, the electoral process progressed with high levels of competition, a marked increase in voter participation, and overall acceptance of the outcome. However, fundamental problems remain with the legal framework and the implementation of certain provisions, leaving future processes vulnerable to malpractice, Gahler said.

All contesting candidates were not given equal right to contest the elections, he said, adding that there were complaints that the names of women voters were omitted from voters lists. He said the mission has no evidence of any interference in the electoral process by the intelligence agencies; however, certain institutions have crossed their limits in the discharge of their duties.

Daily Times - Leading News Resource of Pakistan

@nuclearpak @Jazzbot @Awesome
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Argus Panoptes

Argus Panoptes

BANNED
Feb 13, 2013
4,065
0
3,434
Leader said:
...............

&#8220;A strong democratic commitment was demonstrated in the 2013 elections. Despite escalating militant attacks, and procedural shortcomings, the electoral process progressed with high levels of competition, a marked increase in voter participation, and overall acceptance of the outcome. However, fundamental problems remain with the legal framework and the implementation of certain provisions, leaving future processes vulnerable to malpractice,&#8221; Gahler said................

Daily Times - Leading News Resource of Pakistan

@nuclearpak @Jazzbot @Awesome
Click to expand...

Those are the key phrases: The present election results have been accepted overall, and future elections are vulnerable to implementation of legal provisions.

But we all already know that.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
F

FaujHistorian

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 20, 2011
12,272
43
13,506
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Leader said:
1. returning officers changed the polling staff in some constituencies before voting.
2. All contesting candidates were not given equal right to contest the elections,
3. names of women voters were omitted from voters lists.


4. A strong democratic commitment was demonstrated in the 2013 elections.
5. Despite escalating militant attacks, and procedural shortcomings, the electoral process progressed with high levels of competition,
6. a marked increase in voter participation, and overall acceptance of the outcome.
7. the mission has no evidence of any interference in the electoral process by the intelligence agencies;

8. however, certain institutions have crossed their limits in the discharge of their duties.
Click to expand...


Poor journalism or political showmanship by EU guy.


They come out with $hit report in the second week of July?


And no journalists pushes them for the following data.

1. HOW f^cking many? returning officers changed the polling staff in some constituencies before voting.
2. HOW many? All contesting candidates were not given equal right to contest the elections,
3. HOW many? names of women voters were omitted from voters lists.


Millions of voters, 1000s of voting stations, 1000s of candidates took part in the elections.


EU or whoever wants to f@rt about elections, must come out with some statistics that could be accepted or challenged.

Nothing.

Nada

zilch.

sorry to say.
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,619
110
17,922
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
The hell they weren't free and fair!

But overall result wouldn't be too different.
I am optimistic for the future, democracy in Pakistan has always been weak, as a result election commission and related work has been weak too. Let democracy run it's course and things will improve.

That's not to say we shouldn't push this issue, some major changes need to be made in preparation for the next elections.
 
Awesome

Awesome

RETIRED MOD
Mar 24, 2006
22,023
5
20,323
Argus Panoptes said:
Those are the key phrases: The present election results have been accepted overall, and future elections are vulnerable to implementation of legal provisions.

But we all already know that.
Click to expand...

Kaum ke paas two hi options hain chup chaap maan lo, ya Egypt banjao.

Beghairati toh fraudion ki hai jo cheating pe cheating kiay ja rahay hain. Fully aware of the possibility that everything could just implode agar aware sarkon pe agai.

FaujHistorian said:
Poor journalism or political showmanship by EU guy.


They come out with $hit report in the second week of July?


And no journalists pushes them for the following data.

1. HOW f^cking many? returning officers changed the polling staff in some constituencies before voting.
2. HOW many? All contesting candidates were not given equal right to contest the elections,
3. HOW many? names of women voters were omitted from voters&#8217; lists.


Millions of voters, 1000s of voting stations, 1000s of candidates took part in the elections.


EU or whoever wants to f@rt about elections, must come out with some statistics that could be accepted or challenged.

Nothing.

Nada

zilch.

sorry to say.
Click to expand...

Actually a lot of data is available and on official record by FAFEN. These guys may have their own data. If rigging happened in secret, I would wait for data and reports but all you had to do was just look around and you'd find instances of rigging everywhere.
 
batmannow

batmannow

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2008
18,830
-19
8,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
Awesome said:
Kaum ke paas two hi options hain chup chaap maan lo, ya Egypt banjao.

Beghairati toh fraudion ki hai jo cheating pe cheating kiay ja rahay hain. Fully aware of the possibility that everything could just implode agar aware sarkon pe agai.



Actually a lot of data is available and on official record by FAFEN. These guys may have their own data. If rigging happened in secret, I would wait for data and reports but all you had to do was just look around and you'd find instances of rigging everywhere.
Click to expand...

stop crying babe?lol
its khan & PTI,S dam destination ? dont you think?
i mean its over, even its not fair? right !
but in the end its the dam damocrzzy u looking what for decads?lol
yes elections are faked ones, but because just you cant provd them faked enough, that all jhoot kaa polanda became , true & fair?lol
& anyone wanted to check it all, must go to chodri iftikhar,s thugs?
where he will be asking to that guy, why you come now its done,do you hve pakistani nationality? if you want any justice?lol
its funny irony thats its the same iftikhar chodri , for whom imran went jail?lol
but now working for noora league?
 
Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 2, 2007
14,075
25
17,652
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
@mods please decide the correct title of this thread

Final report: EU observers satisfied with May 11 elections

ISLAMABAD: The European Union&#8217;s Election Observer Mission, in its final report, has said the May 11 polls were much more free and fair than previous elections in the country. It cautioned, however, that not implementing certain legal provisions has left future elections vulnerable to malpractice.

Released at a news conference on Wednesday, the findings of the EU observer mission concluded that despite escalating militant attacks and procedural shortcomings, the May 11 electoral process progressed with a high level of competition, a marked increase in voter participation and overall acceptance of the outcome.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Observer Michael Gahler, however, noted that fundamental problems remain with the legal framework and the implementation of certain provisions.

&#8220;Now is the time for the new Parliament, the Election Commission and other stakeholders to demonstrate their commitment to a democratic Pakistan. Legislation can be further developed and every by-election as well as local election is an opportunity for implementing improved practices,&#8221; he added.

The 140-member EU observer mission formulated 50 recommendations to help ensure better transparency in future elections. Of these seven require constitutional changes and 17 require changes in the primary legislation, according to Gahler.

The EU observer mission suggested the formation of a special parliamentary committee on elections to review related legislation within a framework of international law commitments. Key issues to address in this regard include candidacy criteria, transparency requirements and mechanisms for effective remedy.

It also recommended that the Election Commission of Pakistan should take full responsibility for the administration of the elections. The commission must fully implement its five-year strategic plan as well, the EU mission noted in its report.

It proposed that ECP should establish a clear regulatory framework for all aspects of the election, including results management, observation and scrutiny, and complaints. The commission should also review and develop procedures to increase checks in the polling and results process, and develop practices to improve the quality of the completed results forms, the report maintained.

The EU observer mission also asked ECP to introduce strong transparency measures, including making all notifications, decisions and election related information immediately and easily available to the public.

&#8220;All polling and results information should swiftly be made available to the public on the ECP website.&#8221;

It also suggested that the legal framework for media be revised so that it fully supports editorial independence and eliminates opportunities for censorship.

The EU mission stressed the need for measures to promote the participation of women in the electoral process, through measures such as more Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) drives, requiring parties to make policies and information on women&#8217;s participation within the party publicly available and ensuring greater coverage of women in politics in the state media.

The mission also called for the abolishment of a separate list for Ahmadi voters, so that all voters are on one unified electoral roll.

Final report: EU observers satisfied with May 11 elections &#8211; The Express Tribune
 
Last edited by a moderator:
F

FaujHistorian

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 20, 2011
12,272
43
13,506
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Awesome said:
Actually a lot of data is available and on official record by FAFEN. These guys may have their own data. If rigging happened in secret, I would wait for data and reports but all you had to do was just look around and you'd find instances of rigging everywhere.
Click to expand...

When FAFEN released its first report. I almost believed in it, as I had high regard for the organization.

However all the FAFEN data went to trash when the actual polling data was compared to that of FAFEN.

As a result FAFEN had to eat its own $hit data.

Apparently in their zeal to prove the government elections wrong, some of the FAFEN reps made up stories about 200% voting etc.

Since then I don't believe such stories.

peace
 
batmannow

batmannow

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2008
18,830
-19
8,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
cb4 said:
@mods please decide the correct title of this thread

Final report: EU observers satisfied with May 11 elections

ISLAMABAD: The European Union&#8217;s Election Observer Mission, in its final report, has said the May 11 polls were much more free and fair than previous elections in the country. It cautioned, however, that not implementing certain legal provisions has left future elections vulnerable to malpractice.

Released at a news conference on Wednesday, the findings of the EU observer mission concluded that despite escalating militant attacks and procedural shortcomings, the May 11 electoral process progressed with a high level of competition, a marked increase in voter participation and overall acceptance of the outcome.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Observer Michael Gahler, however, noted that fundamental problems remain with the legal framework and the implementation of certain provisions.

&#8220;Now is the time for the new Parliament, the Election Commission and other stakeholders to demonstrate their commitment to a democratic Pakistan. Legislation can be further developed and every by-election as well as local election is an opportunity for implementing improved practices,&#8221; he added.

The 140-member EU observer mission formulated 50 recommendations to help ensure better transparency in future elections. Of these seven require constitutional changes and 17 require changes in the primary legislation, according to Gahler.

The EU observer mission suggested the formation of a special parliamentary committee on elections to review related legislation within a framework of international law commitments. Key issues to address in this regard include candidacy criteria, transparency requirements and mechanisms for effective remedy.

It also recommended that the Election Commission of Pakistan should take full responsibility for the administration of the elections. The commission must fully implement its five-year strategic plan as well, the EU mission noted in its report.

It proposed that ECP should establish a clear regulatory framework for all aspects of the election, including results management, observation and scrutiny, and complaints. The commission should also review and develop procedures to increase checks in the polling and results process, and develop practices to improve the quality of the completed results forms, the report maintained.

The EU observer mission also asked ECP to introduce strong transparency measures, including making all notifications, decisions and election related information immediately and easily available to the public.

&#8220;All polling and results information should swiftly be made available to the public on the ECP website.&#8221;

It also suggested that the legal framework for media be revised so that it fully supports editorial independence and eliminates opportunities for censorship.

The EU mission stressed the need for measures to promote the participation of women in the electoral process, through measures such as more Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) drives, requiring parties to make policies and information on women&#8217;s participation within the party publicly available and ensuring greater coverage of women in politics in the state media.

The mission also called for the abolishment of a separate list for Ahmadi voters, so that all voters are on one unified electoral roll.

Final report: EU observers satisfied with May 11 elections &#8211; The Express Tribune
Click to expand...

well guss wht just a nice report bt far from reality? & cant be taken seriously?
thats what they intended with thier dam stupid intersts?
bt it will remain a fact that these elections were just fake ones? created by iftikhar chodri noon eauge mafia?
just to deny power to an unexperinenced player yes PTI?
THERE are certain subjects & issues that i a m against IMRAN there are certain things which i support pti & IK, & its his lust to make a country in modren age?
thts just he dont just know how to do it, but his intentions, he is still real!
hey dont take me inn , i am against him bt stil talking the dam truth right?
still i rate hi. better thn noora badshaaa! lol
now come on & banned me, cause thats wht you can do mostLOL
& i am giving it to you ONCE again?
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE IN DARK GOES ON.?.?..?
,
 
Last edited by a moderator:
X

xyxmt

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2012
23,046
-5
21,042
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Leader said:
thats why we want to push the agenda to implement a better system..
Click to expand...

that is your problem, you push for everything without contributing anything, how is naya KPK going so far? have all the things you pushed for implemented there yet, oh well its too early and I will ask the same question a year from now.

batmannow said:
well guss wht just a nice report bt far from reality? & cant be taken seriously?
thats what they intended with thier dam stupid intersts?
bt it will remain a fact that these elections were just fake ones? created by iftikhar chodri noon eauge mafia?
just to deny power to an unexperinenced player yes PTI?
THERE are certain subjects & issues that i a m against IMRAN there are certain things which i support pti & IK, & its his lust to make a country in osxern age?
thts just he dont just know how to do it, but his intentions, he is still real!
hey dont take me inn , i am against him bt stil talking the dam truth right?
still i rate hi. better thn noora badshaaa! lol
now come on & banned me, cause thats wht you can do mostLOL
& i am giving it to you ONCE again?
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE IN DARK GOES ON.?.?..?with new exprcyins RGHT but i,dtay herre to po u wtong rihjt
,
Click to expand...

you can contest for the funniest man on the planet
thunki laga ke likhta hay kia mere bahi
 
batmannow

batmannow

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2008
18,830
-19
8,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
xyxmt said:
that is your problem, you push for everything without contributing anything, how is naya KPK going so far? have all the things you pushed for implemented there yet, oh well its too early and I will ask the same question a year from now.



you can contest for the funniest man on the planet
thunki laga ke likhta hay kia mere bahi
Click to expand...

now still you think seriously that noora badsha wouldbe in power till year long?lol
now i show the funny part?
it was an error. thn couldnt clean cause my batts went out?
but what you think, EU is stupid to belive it that noora lea won these election fairly?
its really unexperince of IK, that he led that balld lahori thug, become PM! even though was stolen seats in the most faked elections in the history of pakistan?
may let you know, right now baktar baands were looked into any supposed emergencies, after the new.......lets forget whtever happened in eygpt?lol
still you think me funny my, dear XYZ?lol
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
general elections may not be possible before May 2023 ,ECP indicates
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
mudas777
M
AZ1
ECP BEGINS PREPARATIONS FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
By-poll in PP-90 Bhakkar: Will PTI, PML-N vote for each other?
Replies
1
Views
210
Asimzranger
Asimzranger
Norwegian
ECP will always make decisions 'fearlessly', vows CEC Raja
Replies
4
Views
215
Ballal
Ballal
R2D2
PTI Foreign Funding Case Decision and Imran Khan's Political Successor
2
Replies
20
Views
896
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom