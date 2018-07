What measures are being taken to avoid prepoll rigging? I cant think of any? Can anyone enlighten on this? Are overseas Pakistanis given the right to vote?

congratulations to Pakistan for another era of kleptocracy rather then democracy.

Parliament, ECP, Senetors were not interested, any law to be accepted required 2/3 majority. So obviously one party cant do anything.Well i have an idea to completly overcome the unwarranted security concerns of few pakistanis.1. All overseas pakistani should register their wealth, voting, everything to the embassy of pakistan all over the world.2. Embassy should verify their submited documents.3. Develop a social media network where registered voters of the embassy have to register with their overseas voting id on social media too..4. If a registered voter is interested in any matter of pakistan on provided network (social media). That person will be only short listed to caste the vote online.But pakistan should implement this law first. Kahi sy tuo start kro yaar.1. I got this idea when the votes of senate election were sold (horse trading). Means wohi porana dhandli ka system.2. almost 1 year ago ECP rejected bio matric system with foolish excuse, and instead of rectifying the problems they permanently decided to not use bio matric.No political party asked from ECP that how other countries are using the same system.Neither ECP did any effort regarding this sensitive issue of rigging. ECP would come with empty promises that there would be no rigging blah blah as usal. But the fact is that ECP is also corrupt instituion.. Sab mili bhaghat hoti hai Awaam ko chu banany ki.Whoever has the gold, makes the rules! Remember the Golden Rule