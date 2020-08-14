What's new

Pakistan elected as president of International Development Law Organization

Web Desk On Nov 25, 2020


ISLAMABAD: In another major achievement on the diplomatic front, Pakistan has been elected as president of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO), ARY News reported.

In a statement, Pakistan’s ambassador to Italy Johar Saleem said that Islamabad had been elected as president of the IDLO for the next three-years term, starting from January 2021.

The ambassador said that the achievement was a manifestation of the international community’s confidence and trust in Pakistan. He also thanked the member countries for the support.

IDLO is affiliated with the United Nations and it is dedicated to the promotion of the rule of law. It provides assistance in areas including justice, economy, food and human rights.

Earlier on October 14, Pakistan had been re-elected as a member state of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council for the term 2020-23.

According to the details, Pakistan had won the slot by securing 169 votes out of 193 during the elections held at the UN General Assembly. Taking to social networking website, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said, “Pakistan re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council with an overwhelming majority today, securing 169 votes in the 193 member UN General Assembly. “

He had maintained that since HRC’s establishment in 2006, this was the fifth time Pakistan had been elected to the premier UN body on human rights.

The foreign minister had said, “Our re-election is a manifestation of the international community’s confidence and trust in Pakistan’s commitment to a progressive national and global human rights agenda.”

