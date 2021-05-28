Pakistan-Egypt Joint Air Defence Exercise 'Sky Guardians-1 Launched

Egyptian-Pakistani air

BYThu, 27 May 2021 - 09:18 GMTEgyptian-Pakistani 'Sky Guardians 1' exercises held in Egypt on May 26, 2021. Press PhotoCAIRO – 27 May 2021: Egyptian-Pakistani air defense exercises dubbed "Sky Guardians 1" began Wednesday in Egypt and will last for several days.Those include training on securing the airspace and vital assets while unifying concepts among participating elements to ensure the competent planning and administration of operations.Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan hailed Egypt’s efforts for reaching a ceasefire in Gaza during a phone call with President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, Wednesday.Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement that Khan underlined depth of relations between the two countries and peoples, saying he is looking forward to tapping new vistas of fruitful cooperation between Egypt and Pakistan.President Sisi and Khan exchanged viewpoints on the latest developments regarding the Palestinian cause and recent incidents in the Gaza Strip.Khan said his country is highly appreciating the Egyptian stance and successful efforts exerted by Cairo to reach a ceasefire.The Pakistani prime minister underscored that Egypt's stability is a milestone in the stability of the Middle East region and the Muslim world at large.President Abdel Fattah El Sisi praised "positive" relations between Egypt and Pakistan. He reiterated keenness on promoting bilateral cooperation with Pakistan on all levels.The Egyptian-Pakistani joint air defense training (Sky Protectors-1) commenced, as this training is being implemented for the first time in Egypt, and shall last for several days.The joint training includes many activities and events that incorporate the exchange of training expertise in the field of air defense in order to cope with the latest updates of air attack arms, and means of countering them. In addition, the joint training includes securing airfields and defending critical targets. All events and activities of the exercise were precisely planned and prepared to meet the desired training goals, which would result in superior levels of professionalism in conducting operations and achieving top-rated outputs. In addition, the joint training shall enable the troops to efficiently plan and manage operations leading them to unify the concepts among the participating forces.The joint training (Sky Protectors-1) reflects the advanced military cooperation between both the Egyptian and Pakistani Armed Forces, with an aim of maximizing the results and raising the exceptional capabilities of both sides.