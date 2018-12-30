Pakistan Education updates

Govt to set up University of Examinations



LAHORE: The Punjab government has planned to establish the University of Examinations, sources in the education department said.



All government and private universities will be affiliated with the university. The University of Examination will also deal with the curriculum of affiliated colleges. Sources said that the government wanted universities to focus on research and teaching only.



Therefore, they have included the project of the University of Examination in the Punjab government’s higher education policy. The government would also get the bill passed in the Punjab University for setting up of the University of Examination and a budget would also be proposed.





Distance learning: Seerat studies offered as degree course at AIOU



ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has planned to launch degree programmes at master, M Phil and PhD levels on Seeratun Nabi or the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) soon.



The outlines of the courses have already been prepared and the AIOU Academic Council has approved it, Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui said on Thursday.



In a message on the advent of Ramazan, he also announced that the university will arrange competition for writing books on Seeratun Nabi on annual basis and the best book will be awarded special prize.