Pakistan Economy "Not in a Good Place"? Atif Mian's Gloom Justified?

Very valid evaluation based on available factsBut, I think we all constantly fail to highlight an important fact, till that changes, Pakistan will continue to face challenges.Pakistanis have a compulsive almost childish obsession of crying about corruption. Someone needs to tell them that corruption is a fact of life the world over, especially in developing countries, each is more corrupt then the other. But they still manage to develop.Corruption is a contributing factor for lack of development, but it is not the paramount factor, not by far. When Pakistanis cry about corruption all the time, why would anyone invest in Pakistan.The investor is thinking if they are crying about it, lets stay away, I'll invest in other countries. Well those other developing countries are just as corrupt, but unlike childlike Pakistanis, they do not cry about it all the time.China, Bangladesh, Iran and so many other countries have managed to develop despite corruption. Time to let go of this ridiculous obsession.