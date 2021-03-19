What's new

Pakistan Economy can be worth Trillions $$$$$

I don't need to say any thing images seeks . . . . . . . .



and if relation with Iran get good . . . . than



GAWADAR will become economic hub ad we can generate billions per year . . .

and if this happen than we will leave others including INDIA behind in smoke . . .

now problem is that so called super powers, who are under the veil of fight for peace. but their real ambitions are unknown . . . . .

and i am happy that china has taken control of GAWADER . . . . .

NOTE:- if already posted, shared or discuses than please delete the thread
 
China has not taken Gawadar port control yet but they will soon when Singapore autority's contract ends.
Well we need billions to make infrastructure like railway lines and road network but it is truly possible.
Not only gawadar we have huge minerals resouraveces and energy in the form of coal and gas.All we have to do is to overcome our problem i-e terroism,lawlesness and corruption.
Above all we will have to give balcoh people their right share.
 
IF IF IF .... after how many IF and BUT we will see good light in Pakistan.... ONLY IF AND BUTS will not help .... We need to do something ....India is getting fast ahead....
 
Good thought

anyways

i still dont know from where the central asia landlocked countries get their deleiveries like sea ship deleiveries
 
It is good that Pakistan economy is trillions of dollar worth, but why drag India into the discussion
 
You know what the problem is..
Paksitanis hamesh aisi lines banate hai maps par..If Gwadar is given to china then all the profits will go to China too....
 
Sorry but where is the captial necceasry to start this massive plan of Asain Hub for port,
Kashmir dispute will hamper Pak's attempt to strech its wings, because Azad KAshmir wont be allowed for use by India untill a resolution...

Sorry even if the idea is feasible, it might take 40-50 years for it to reach trillions!

What does pak has to offer for moving forward? China is manufactuing KING... India is major export for services such IT, telecommunication, and manuufacture for Steel... India is atleast a decade ahead of China in IT and services, and like wise China is ahead in Manufacturing...

Wait till India feeds on Manufacturing sector, we will see growths of 11% annually easilly

How does 1 port bring in trillions of dollars? since u included india, in ur post, I had to step in... plz dont feed Trolls
 
I feel India has to be a part of it. Pakistan should connect silk route with GT road and onwards connect them to the gulf. On one side of Pakistan there are half of the human resources of the world and on the other side there are half of the natural resources of the world.
 
Its very simple you see, you guys get 1 billion in the name of 'aid' per year, correct? You just have to ask for aid for the next thousand years. There you go, you got the trillion dollar mark.


May be your government does not want to wait thousand years, therefore they have come up with the new scheme.. The scheme is, "Pay us 2 billions per year and attack us with drones whenever you want"lol

This way you get the trillion mark in 500 years! you guys are so funny and entertaining. i love you all..lols
 
