Pakistan economy and inflation

Pakistan economy going downhill and inflation at record high of 38%.
Pakistan inflation hits record for second consecutive month
The country’s year-on-year inflation rises to record 37.97 percent as crucial IMF bailout talks remain in limbo.
www.aljazeera.com
Pakistan Allows Barter Trade with Iran, Afghanistan, Russia
Move comes as part of effort to evade Western sanctions on the three countries
www.voanews.com
Pakistan’s economy continues to deteriorate; records record high inflation of 38 per cent, bypasses Sri Lanka
With Pakistan reluctant to satisfy IMF conditionalities and staring at a sovereign default financial programme that expires at the end of June 2023, the
organiser.org
Pakistan surpasses Sri Lanka with record-high inflation of 38%
The Shehbaz Sharif administration is caught between a rock and a hard place as Pakistan struggles to meet the IMF's requirements and faces a sovereign default if the funding programme ends at the end of June. Pakistan is an Islamic country and has had its worst inflation rates since records...
www.wionews.com