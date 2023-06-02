What's new

Pakistan economy and inflation

PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
3,177
6
4,560
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan economy going downhill and inflation at record high of 38%.

www.aljazeera.com

Pakistan inflation hits record for second consecutive month

The country’s year-on-year inflation rises to record 37.97 percent as crucial IMF bailout talks remain in limbo.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

www.voanews.com

Pakistan Allows Barter Trade with Iran, Afghanistan, Russia

Move comes as part of effort to evade Western sanctions on the three countries
www.voanews.com www.voanews.com

organiser.org

Pakistan’s economy continues to deteriorate; records record high inflation of 38 per cent, bypasses Sri Lanka

With Pakistan reluctant to satisfy IMF conditionalities and staring at a sovereign default financial programme that expires at the end of June 2023, the
organiser.org organiser.org

www.wionews.com

Pakistan surpasses Sri Lanka with record-high inflation of 38%

The Shehbaz Sharif administration is caught between a rock and a hard place as Pakistan struggles to meet the IMF's requirements and faces a sovereign default if the funding programme ends at the end of June. Pakistan is an Islamic country and has had its worst inflation rates since records...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
24,048
1
35,636
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
bhangra-balle-balle.gif


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1664342542588968961
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

The Eagle
  • Article
Pakistan’s headline inflation hits new record at 38% in May 2023
Replies
13
Views
290
Zibago
Zibago
Crimson Blue
Pakistan’s Inflation Outpaces Sri Lanka as Asia’s Fastest: Bloomberg
2
Replies
15
Views
929
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
Edevelop
Pakistan outlines process for barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran, Russia
Replies
3
Views
53
Kuru
Kuru
ghazi52
Pakistan’s inflation conundrum: out of the frying pan into the fire
Replies
2
Views
291
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Locked
Pakistan ranks at top among cheapest countries to live in, despite inflation
Replies
6
Views
217
LeGenD
LeGenD

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom