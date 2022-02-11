What's new

Pakistan economy a man made disaster, finance minister and current senator of pakistan

Heart breaking and man made disaster
Screenshot_20220211-080429_Twitter.jpg


Screenshot_20220211-030117_Twitter.jpg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491908568290897928

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492037064065433612

I was skeptical but i agree with our senator and representative of pakistan

His ideals and system works
As he points out pakistan economy was much bigger in $$ terms when it was propped up via increasing dollar value

Countries like lebanon were business centers and have run great with imports dont know whats this obcession with CAD and exports
What matters is GDP growth, load shedding and inflation

What works shouldnt be broken
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491874843356286981

Inshallah we will be back again :pakistan: :pakistan: :pakistan: 😍 😍 😍
ہم آ ئیں گے دوبارہ
 
I have a clip of P@twari bahi like you admitting that PMLN MNAs accepted infront of them by Ishaq Dar was no more than an accountant and has no knowledge of economy but Mian Sahb made him finance minister.
 
The adjective "man made" is redundant since economy itself is man made. If it is a disaster, it is of course a man made disaster.
 

