This move has dramatically reduced Pakistan’s import bill but, some critics argue that the decline was a steady decline that might hurt the market sentiments.

The exchange rate decline has also fuelled remittances to 12.5% and improved exports.

"In order to further encourage business in Pakistan the government has been making efforts to reduce the costs of energy. For instance, the LNG costs have reduced to a regional average rate of USD 6.5 per MMBTU and the electricity tariffs will be notified at 7.5 cents/KWH for the export sector"​

Other challenges currently looming over the administration are the excessive taxes and security problems.