Pakistan earns US $635 mln from IT services’ export in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first quarter of financial year 2021-22.This shows growth of 42.67 percent when compared toearned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.During July-September (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 40.90 percent as it surged from US $348.400 million last fiscal year to US $490.890 million this year.Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 52.72 percent, from US $115.534 million to US $176.534 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 506.52 percent from, US $0.138 million to US $0.837 million.The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 42.39 percent, from US $87.575 million to US $124.702 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $0.345 million from $0.145 million.In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 30.03 percent going up from US$ 145.008 million to US $188.560 million.Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 76.32 percent by going up from US $ 0.760 million to US $1.340 million.Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 134.06 percent, from US $ 0.411 million to US $ 0.962 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 8.31 percent, from US $ 0.349 million to US $ 0.378 million.The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 48.85 percent as these went up from US $95.920 million to 142.780 million during the year under review, the data revealed.Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 38.66 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $ 31.751 million to US $44.026 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 53.90 percent, from US $64.169 million to US $98.754 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.It is pertinent to mentioned here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 23.20 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday.The exports of services during July-September (2021-22) were recorded at $1572.04 million against the exports of $1275.97 million in July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 23.20 percent.The imports from the country also rose by 26.54 percent by growing from $1809.08 million last year to $2289.25 million during the period under review.