Pakistan earns US $140m from travel services’ export in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP)akistan earned US $140.994 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first three months of the current financial year 2021-22.This shows the growth of 71.73 percent as compared to the US $82.100 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.During the month under review, the personal travel services increased by 71.93 percent, from the US $81.770 million last year to the US $140.584 million during July-September 2021.Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure rose by 183.15 percent while the education-related expenditure increased by 255.88 percent.In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 69.92 percent.Meanwhile, the exports of business services increased by 24.24 percent, from the US $ 0.330 million to the US $ 0.410 million, the PBS data revealed.It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports of services during July-September (2021-22) were recorded at $1572.04 million against the exports of $1275.97 million in July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 23.20 percent.The imports from the country also rose by 26.54 percent by growing from $1809.08 million last year to $2289.25 million during the period under review.Based on the figures, the services’ trade deficit widened by 34.53 percent to $717.21 million during the first three months of the current year as compared to the deficit of $533.11 million last year.