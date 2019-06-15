Pakistan earns $161mn from IT services’ export in July, up 40% YoY

Pakistan earns $161mn from IT services’ export in July ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned $161.980 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of the ongoing financial year (FY) 2020-21.This

Pakistan earned $161.980 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of the ongoing financial year (FY) 2020-21.This shows a growth of 40.90 per cent when compared to $114.960 m earned through the provision of services YoY, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Sunday.During the month under review, computer services grew by 35.11pc, surging from $90.070 m last year to $121.690 million during July 2020.Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 13.48pc, from $34.036 m to $38.623 million while the export of hardware consultancy services however witnessed a decrease of 82.70pc, from $0.237 m to $0.041 m.The export of repair and maintenance services also declined by 84.19pc from $0.329 million to $0.052 m whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed an increase of 8.80pc, from $30.618 m to $33.311 m.In addition, exports of other computer services rose by 99.85pc from $24.850 m to $49.663 m.Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review increased by 161.54pc by going up from $0.130 m to $0.340 m.Among information services, exports of information related services also increased by 194.64pc, from $0.056 m to $0.165 whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 136.49pc, from $0.074 m to $0.175 m.The export of telecommunication services increased by 61.35pc as these went up from $24.760 m to $30.950 m, data revealed.Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 25.80pc during the month as its exports increased from $8.499 million to $10.692 m whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 79.93pc, from $16.261 m to $29.258 m YoY, the PBS data revealed.