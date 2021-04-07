Black_cats
Pakistan eager to work with BEPZA
Staff Correspondent | Published: 19:31, Apr 07,2021
https://www.newagebd.net/article/134717/pakistan-eager-to-work-with-bepza
Pakistan High commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui visits the BEPZA Complex in Dhaka on Wednesday. — Press Release
Pakistan High commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui hoped to work jointly with BEPZA to increase more Pakistani investment in the EPZs.
He made the remark on Wednesday during his visit at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.
The HC wished for more success of BEPZA under the visionary leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He praised the management of EPZ and BEPZA’s contribution to the overall development of the country.
Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam welcomed the high commissioner at his office and briefed on overall activities of EPZs, workers’ rights and benefits including other operational issues.
Among others, member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan, general manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, general manager (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and general manager (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam of BEPZA and commercial secretary of Pakistan high commission in Bangladesh Muhammad Suleman Khan were present at the meeting.
