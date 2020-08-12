Pakistan dumps more money on deadweights: govt may okay $125m for Roosevelt

Roosevelt Hotel had acquired a loan of $105 million from JP Morgan at an interest rate of 5.05% with maturity in April 2021. Annual interest payment had been calculated at approximately $6 million.



JP Morgan later sold its loan of $68.25 million to MSD PCOF Partners. The sale of the loan complicated the situation for Roosevelt Hotel due to certain reasons.



For the past several years, MSD has been expressing its desire to be a joint venture partner in the development of Roosevelt Hotel’s site. MSD may attempt to leverage its position in achieving the goal. It also holds air rights in the vicinity of Roosevelt.



The PIAIL management was of the opinion that MSD had acquired the major portion of Roosevelt loan - by design - in order to become the sole lender and in case of default, it could quickly step in and seek foreclosure.

