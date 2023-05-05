Pakistan: Dual Nationals Polling

PDF said: Irrespective of expats and dual nationals literally financing and supporting the country through remittances and other activities etc, my point is that when they take other nationality, they commit an oath to be loyal to that country and in case of British and other commonwealth nations, they commit loyalty to a Monarch; which in my personal opinion is the wrong.



I only want to know how others feel about it from a purely technical aspect. I am not debating whether Pakistani nationality is of any value or not, but simply wondering where to they stand? Click to expand...

I didn't take an oath. I filled out a form and got a passport. Even if I had done - who cares? People like us are only here for economic opportunity. You do what you have to do to get ahead in life.Also who said loyalty to a state should be exclusive to one state? If you're parents get divorced should you have to choose between them? If you marry twice is your affection compromised?If you don't live in Manchester should you really support Manchester United? Am I allowed to have a favourite between two world cup finalists if I don't live in either country?It's silly - it misses the point.Worry about those who pin medals on thier chest and betray this country - or those who take oaths to govern it and then betray it.The only time dual nationality should be an issue is when taking public office as it is a potential conflict of interest.