Pakistan: Dual Nationals Polling

Can Dual Nationals remain completely loyal always to Pakistan given their oath to another state?

  • Yes

  • No

Irrespective of expats and dual nationals literally financing and supporting the country through remittances and other activities etc, my point is that when they take other nationality, they commit an oath to be loyal to that country and in case of British and other commonwealth nations, they commit loyalty to a Monarch; which in my personal opinion is the wrong.

I only want to know how others feel about it from a purely technical aspect. I am not debating whether Pakistani nationality is of any value or not, but simply wondering where to they stand?
 
Imran Khan said:
not everyone but high rank officials and politicians military officials have
In govt, even those with only Pakistani nationality can be sell outs.

I am talking in general sense as to people who overtly proclaim loyalty in both written and verbal form of giving their loyalty to another state.
 
PDF said:
In govt, even those with only Pakistani nationality can be sell outs.

I am talking in general sense as to people who overtly proclaim loyalty in both written and verbal form of giving their loyalty to another state.
majority can be and are loyal to the state.

When you move away from your country, you realize the importance of it. We will always be called Pakistani Canadian. Our religion will always make us stand out and that will always will make us want a strong Muslim country.

And as you pointed out, our generals who serve the country for 30+ years are not loyal but I bet majority of overseas Pakistani are more loyal than these generals.
 
I think formally pledging loyalty doesn't mean anything.

There's a thread on OBL raid going on and one of the things being mentioned is that a Pakistani intelligence official gave the intel on OBL to CIA. Not only that's a Pakistani national, but a senior officer (probably uniformed) who swore an oath on top of being a citizen.

On the other hand, you have almost 1 crore expats most of whom feel for Pakistan.

So, formal pledge doesn't mean anything. It can change based on the incentives offered.
 
So we have both only Pakistanis and dual nationals breaking pledge by not bein completely loyal only to Pakistan?

Is that what you are implying?


My argument is that dual nationals break Oath in either cases, if they are more loyal to Pakistan, then they are breaking formal or informal pledge of the other state and vice versa.
villageidiot said:
I think formally pledging loyalty doesn't mean anything.

There's a thread on OBL raid going on and one of the things being mentioned is that a Pakistani intelligence official gave the intel on OBL to CIA. Not only that's a Pakistani national, but a senior officer (probably uniformed) who swore an oath on top of being a citizen.

On the other hand, you have almost 1 crore expats most of whom feel for Pakistan.

So, formal pledge doesn't mean anything. It can change based on the incentives offered.
PDF said:
In govt, even those with only Pakistani nationality can be sell outs.

I am talking in general sense as to people who overtly proclaim loyalty in both written and verbal form of giving their loyalty to another state.
i don't think in general not everyone is two faced .in fact i wish they learn from 1st world and help pakistan to grow .
 
Dual nationals should not have voting rights,
should be allowed to hold Public office (so we can tap into our diaspora potential)
Many are loyal but for a bunch of ems their priority is not Pakistan
 
PDF said:
So we have both only Pakistanis and dual nationals breaking pledge by not bein completely loyal only to Pakistan?

Is that what you are implying?


My argument is that dual nationals break Oath in either cases, if they are more loyal to Pakistan, then they are breaking formal or informal pledge of the other state and vice versa.
I am saying that an oath/formal declaration doesn't mean a damn thing. :lol:

For example, I'd love to get a citizenship in some developed western country,( preferably an anglophone one). But, my reasons will be economic. It doesn't mean I'll voluntarily join their wars, or I'll suddenly be more willing to harm Pakistan and work against it's interests than however much I am now, as a Pakistani citizen only.
 
villageidiot said:
I am saying that an oath/formal declaration doesn't mean a damn thing. :lol:

For example, I'd love to get a citizenship in some developed western country,( preferably an anglophone one). But, my reasons will be economic. It doesn't mean I'll voluntarily join their wars, or I'll suddenly be more willing to harm Pakistan and work against it's interests than however much I am now, as a Pakistani citizen only.
What is your opinion on SOLEMN oaths as a Muslim be it written, spoken or otherwise?

Do you believe that for any economic or other selfish reasons, their has to be no Kuffara for any such Pledges etc?

(n case you are a non-muslim, please reply keeping in view your own religious teachings and ignore the Islamic lens)

PakCan said:
majority can be and are loyal to the state.
I am particularly interested in the case where the loyalties are tested and comes into conflict between both stateS.
 
PDF said:
Irrespective of expats and dual nationals literally financing and supporting the country through remittances and other activities etc, my point is that when they take other nationality, they commit an oath to be loyal to that country and in case of British and other commonwealth nations, they commit loyalty to a Monarch; which in my personal opinion is the wrong.

I only want to know how others feel about it from a purely technical aspect. I am not debating whether Pakistani nationality is of any value or not, but simply wondering where to they stand?
I didn't take an oath. I filled out a form and got a passport. Even if I had done - who cares? People like us are only here for economic opportunity. You do what you have to do to get ahead in life.

Also who said loyalty to a state should be exclusive to one state? If you're parents get divorced should you have to choose between them? If you marry twice is your affection compromised?

If you don't live in Manchester should you really support Manchester United? Am I allowed to have a favourite between two world cup finalists if I don't live in either country?

It's silly - it misses the point.

Worry about those who pin medals on thier chest and betray this country - or those who take oaths to govern it and then betray it.

The only time dual nationality should be an issue is when taking public office as it is a potential conflict of interest.
 
PDF said:
In govt, even those with only Pakistani nationality can be sell outs.

I am talking in general sense as to people who overtly proclaim loyalty in both written and verbal form of giving their loyalty to another state.
Loyalty goes both ways -- the receipt (Pakistan) also needs to show it towards its dual citizens.
But if someone approached me to spy on Pakistan for monetary gains, I would refuse. Still, it's also because my financial standing can't say anything about those below me.
 
313ghazi said:
Also who said loyalty to a state should be exclusive to one state? If you're parents get divorced should you have to choose between them? If you marry twice is your affection compromised?
You do not chose your parents. But you can surely chose getting dual nationality or not.
313ghazi said:
I didn't take an oath. I filled out a form and got a passport. Even if I had done - who cares? People like us are only here for economic opportunity. You do what you have to do to get ahead in life.
Citizenship ceremonies

When you need to attend a citizenship ceremony - how to book, how much it costs, what happens during the ceremony.
www.gov.uk www.gov.uk
Sir, do you know oath and solemn pledges can be in written form too? Whenever I have to even renew my Pakistani Passport, I have to pledge I am a Muslim who also believes Muhammad (S.A.W) as the last Prophet. Perhaps if you can study the form you filled & signed and get to the post?
 

