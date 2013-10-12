Pakistan Dry Port Updates

Azakhel Dry Port
PESHAWAR: The Customs authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have decided to operationalise the Azakhel Dry Port but the dry port in Peshawar will also continue to function. This was announced by Collector Customs Peshawar, Qurban Ali Khan, during his recent visit to the under-construction Azakhel Dry-Port.
The collector customs said it had been a longstanding demand of the local business community that the province must have a new dry-port to cater to the needs of the traders. Qurban Ali Khan added that the province was going to have high-tech dry-port after 1986 which would boost both local trade and trade with Afghanistan and other states in the region. Deputy Collector Zakir Khan, Umar Riaz of Pakistan Railways, president of KP Customs Agents Groups Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, vice- president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KPCCI) Khalid Shehzad and other members of the business committee also accompanied the Customs officials to the site of the new dry-port.
