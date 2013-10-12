Pakistan Dry Port Updates

HYDERABAD. After a long hiatus of nearly a decade, exports from the Hyderabad Dry Port have resumed.A ceremony in this regard was organised at the National Logistic Cell’s managed dry port on Wednesday. Representatives of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) and other traders attended the event.A container carrying sugarcane molasses was cleared for the export on the occasion. “It was indeed a great mistake to keep it [the dry port] dysfunctional for so long,” said Muhammad Zahid, chief collector of Karachi Customs.“We hope to increase the export target by mobilising the local industry to use the dry port for the purpose,” he added.The port, established in 1984 on over 20 acres of land, has the storage capacity of 200 containers. It is located on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the Jamshoro road adjacent to Aga Khan Maternity and Healthcare center.The exports attained the pinnacle at Rs5,421 million in 2002-03 before plumbing down to a paltry Rs42 million in 2006-07, according to figures shared by the officials.“The major reason behind the slump was a decrease in exports of the Fateh Group of Industries to Russia and Central Asia and a lack of facilities in comparison to the Karachi port,” a customs official, who requested anonymity, told The Express Tribune. The port, he added, still lacked the capacity for cold storage.The official informed that the WeBOC software, used for custom clearance, was recently installed at the dry port’s computers and it helps expedite the clearance process. “Earlier, we had to maintain the shipment record with paper and pen.”He told that the clearance at Hyderabad dry port usually takes a day or two unlike Karachi where up to seven or eight days are required. “When we will put a seal to a container [after clearance] it will land directly on the ship.”progress of karachi port - deep water container terminal..