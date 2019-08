Kashmir on lockdown

Indian state

— Pakistan has announced it will downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India after New Delhi stripped the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status On Tuesday, India's parliament voted to reclassify the state of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory, giving the government in New Delhi greater authority over the contested Muslim-majority region, which is also claimed by Pakistan.The day before, the Indian government announced it was revoking a provision in the constitution which had granted special status and powers to the state., the country's chief of army staff said Tuesday.. Tens of thousands of additional Indian troops have also been deployed into the already heavily militarized region to head off unrest.The remote mountainous region of Ladakh, currently part of Jammu and Kashmir, will also be separated and turned into a standalone union territory, the government said.. India said it had retaliated by shooting down a Pakistani jet, which fell on the Pakistan side of the border.Pakistan released the captive pilot in March and the situation calmed -- but India's Kashmir vote has inflamed tensions again.On Tuesday,China has close economic, diplomatic and military ties with Pakistan, making it one of the nation's closest allies in region.India's foreign ministry responded that the bill was "an internal matter concerning the territory of India. India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise."Kashmir is one of the world's most dangerous flashpoints, and has been the epicenter for more than 70 years of an often violent territorial conflict between the Pakistan and India.The mountainous Kashmir region was free to accede to either India or Pakistan after the two countries separated in 1947. When the Hindu king of Jammu and Kashmir chose to join India in exchange for military protection, it became the country's only Muslim-majority state.The India-controlled Jammu and Kashmir state covers around 45% of Kashmir, in the south and east of the region, while Pakistan controls Azad Kashmir, Gilgit and Baltistan, which cover around 35% of the total territory in the north and west.Skirmishes along the de facto border between Indian-controlled Kashmir and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, known as the Line of Control, continue to break out periodically. Earlier this year, two Pakistani soldiers were killed in cross-border fire with Indian forces, according to the country's military.But with Jammu and Kashmir now on lockdown , and further change imminent, many Kashmiris are reeling with shock.Until last week, Indian authorities had said the deployment of extra troops were in response to a potential security threat in the region. But residents were tense even before the announcement on Monday, rushing to secure essential supplies.