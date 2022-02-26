What's new

Pakistan doesn't need Jammu but all of India

Status
Not open for further replies.
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2022
139
0
67
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Screen-Shot-2016-03-25-at-05.38.32-769x445.jpg

First of all these vegies aren't able to stop us if we were to decide we want all of India.. I don't see why Pakistan should fight for an irrelevant province but all of India or nothing.. It has to be a mega proportion incursion at the scale of the battle of Tarain

The vegeterians will not be able to withstand our fury.. It is like throwing a stone into the air you know it's gonna land hence their lines will completely collapse at the hands of furious storm and tbh they only need little pressure for them as their tolerance level is on the lower end
sinf-e-aahan-sinf-e-ahan.gif


Pakistan doctrine is solely based on ''Victory we can never take a loss period'' Once we go to war it is all or nothing we will come extremely hardcore and suicidal


By all means we should be able to occupy all of India within 12-48 months from top to bottom
main-qimg-019c4e67f911b6350727967b7f5afb67.jpg


Signed and approved by Muhammed of Ghor

1645871897152.jpeg
 
Last edited:
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
11,636
4
24,537
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
Screen-Shot-2016-03-25-at-05.38.32-769x445.jpg

First of all these vegies aren't able to stop us if we were to decide we want all of India.. I don't see why Pakistan should fight for an irrelevant province but all of India or nothing.. It has to be a mega proportion incursion at the scale of the battle of Tarain

The vegeterians will not be able to withstand our fury.. It is like throwing a stone into the air you know it's gonna land hence their lines will completely collapse at the hands of furious storm and tbh they only need little pressure for them as their tolerance level is on the lower end
sinf-e-aahan-sinf-e-ahan.gif


Pakistan doctrine is solely based on ''Victory we can never take a loss period'' Once we go to war it is all or nothing we will come extremely hardcore and suicidal


By all means we should be able to occupy all of India within 12-48 months from top to bottom
main-qimg-019c4e67f911b6350727967b7f5afb67.jpg


Signed and approved by Muhammed of Ghor

View attachment 818853
Click to expand...
+2 reasons why cousin marriages should be banned

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
Signed and approved by Muhammed of Ghor
Click to expand...
@The Eagle @waz banned member @Titanium is back under new alias
 
R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
353
-4
185
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If India ensures security, religious freedoms and economic life of Muslims, then there is no need to conquer India. We can have an economic confederation.
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
452
-3
408
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
Screen-Shot-2016-03-25-at-05.38.32-769x445.jpg

First of all these vegies aren't able to stop us if we were to decide we want all of India.. I don't see why Pakistan should fight for an irrelevant province but all of India or nothing.. It has to be a mega proportion incursion at the scale of the battle of Tarain

The vegeterians will not be able to withstand our fury.. It is like throwing a stone into the air you know it's gonna land hence their lines will completely collapse at the hands of furious storm and tbh they only need little pressure for them as their tolerance level is on the lower end
sinf-e-aahan-sinf-e-ahan.gif


Pakistan doctrine is solely based on ''Victory we can never take a loss period'' Once we go to war it is all or nothing we will come extremely hardcore and suicidal


By all means we should be able to occupy all of India within 12-48 months from top to bottom
main-qimg-019c4e67f911b6350727967b7f5afb67.jpg


Signed and approved by Muhammed of Ghor

View attachment 818853
Click to expand...



We only need Kashmiris and may be Indian Muslims. We do not want Hindus of India.

We do not want to undo Pakistan. That would be a blunder.

A corridor connecting Pakistan and Bangladesh will be ideal but we need to push all Hindus further south.
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
3,710
-10
5,924
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
Screen-Shot-2016-03-25-at-05.38.32-769x445.jpg

First of all these vegies aren't able to stop us if we were to decide we want all of India.. I don't see why Pakistan should fight for an irrelevant province but all of India or nothing.. It has to be a mega proportion incursion at the scale of the battle of Tarain

The vegeterians will not be able to withstand our fury.. It is like throwing a stone into the air you know it's gonna land hence their lines will completely collapse at the hands of furious storm and tbh they only need little pressure for them as their tolerance level is on the lower end
sinf-e-aahan-sinf-e-ahan.gif


Pakistan doctrine is solely based on ''Victory we can never take a loss period'' Once we go to war it is all or nothing we will come extremely hardcore and suicidal


By all means we should be able to occupy all of India within 12-48 months from top to bottom
main-qimg-019c4e67f911b6350727967b7f5afb67.jpg


Signed and approved by Muhammed of Ghor

View attachment 818853
Click to expand...

Mr. Quttbudin shall we stop at India or Bangladesh shall be converted into a colony as well?
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,761
-1
10,013
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Whole india was belongs to Mughals and Muslim rulers , they saved there culture, they saved there religion, they saved there temples, they given them there names, they gave them there castes , they allowed them to grow peacefully under there 1200 long years , this is why there is no offense to claim whole india belongs to Muslims
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2022
139
0
67
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
We only need Kashmiris and may be Indian Muslims. We do not want Hindus of India.

We do not want to undo Pakistan. That would be a blunder.

A corridor connecting Pakistan and Bangladesh will be ideal but we need to push all Hindus further south.
Click to expand...

We can make separate countries post occupation in the areas we don't want by ethnic lines. Tamil Nadu example can have it's own state etc etc and the same with these in Assam.. Small nations with ethnic lines that doesn't pose threat to us in the areas we don't need...

All of the north including Deccan and partially Kerala should be incorporated into our sovereign state
 
Last edited:
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,742
15
10,189
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Gosh!

Seems like Putin's invasion has knocked the sense out of some people and they are thinking conquering countries is a video game.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

S
Neighbors of India need to save India - All help is needed
Replies
8
Views
393
SuvarnaTeja
S
Battlion25
  • Locked
Pakistan could technically execute Ghazwatul hind today if there was political incentive - Stragetic analysis
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
The Eagle
The Eagle
Titanium100
The Gambit for India - The Eastern frontier aka the massive storm into the gangetic plains (hypothetical tactical invasion)
Replies
4
Views
731
Titanium100
Titanium100
P
‘Manufacturing’ Apocalypse In Jammu And Kashmir – OpEd
Replies
0
Views
234
pc_alt
P
beijingwalker
Our real enemy is China; Pakistan is political enemy,but BJP only targets Pakistan for its vote politics: Samajwadi Party president
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
Faqirze
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom