Pakistan doesn't believe in camp politics -the other perspective

I think sometimes you have to start with the positives before you come to discuss the negatives. The Chief has done that. At this mOment the fear is from interference crom the US. So pacifying the US while pointing out our compulsions to defend ourselves is something that needs to be highlighted. If you look between the lines he has not said anything which would not have been said by any level headed person. These speeches are vetted and not given without govtt approval. A thought that came to my mind is the timing of this speech in relation to what has happened in Pakistan. I think we are again waving the olive branch while IK is in limbo. If the situation gets resolved (unlikely as I think this is now policy of the current US setup to suppress Pakistan while pandering to India) it might vive IK achance to change his narrative for a more broader relationship.