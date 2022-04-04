What's new

Pakistan doesn't believe in camp politics -the other perspective

P

PakSarZameen47

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
814
0
1,084
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510987738190860299

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510983903187972097

This was also said by COAS from the other day. Just wanted to highlight how clips are taken out of context to form a narrative which in this case was incorrect.

We all have to be careful of media warfare. Who does it benefit the most if relations between civilian&military are not good, point to ponder

@Areesh @Sainthood 101 @PakAlp @Thinker3 @Patriot forever
@M. Sarmad @SD 10 @Mugen @Inception-06 @crankthatskunk
@yusufjee
@coffee_cup @-blitzkrieg-
 
Last edited:
araz

araz

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Jun 14, 2006
8,939
73
15,261
PakSarZameen47 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510987738190860299

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510983903187972097

This was also said by COAS from the other day. Just wanted to highlight how clips are taken out of context to form a narrative which in this case was incorrect.

We all have to be careful of media warfare. Who does it benefit the most if relations between civilian&military are not good, point to ponder

@Areesh @Sainthood 101 @PakAlp @Thinker3 @Patriot forever
@M. Sarmad @SD 10 @Mugen @Inception-06 @crankthatskunk
@yusufjee
@coffee_cup @-blitzkrieg-
Click to expand...
I think sometimes you have to start with the positives before you come to discuss the negatives. The Chief has done that. At this mOment the fear is from interference crom the US. So pacifying the US while pointing out our compulsions to defend ourselves is something that needs to be highlighted. If you look between the lines he has not said anything which would not have been said by any level headed person. These speeches are vetted and not given without govtt approval. A thought that came to my mind is the timing of this speech in relation to what has happened in Pakistan. I think we are again waving the olive branch while IK is in limbo. If the situation gets resolved (unlikely as I think this is now policy of the current US setup to suppress Pakistan while pandering to India) it might vive IK achance to change his narrative for a more broader relationship.
A
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Pakistan got its way in Afghanistan. Now what? - The Economist
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
3K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
THE CRISIS AFTER THE CRISIS: HOW LADAKH WILL SHAPE INDIA’S COMPETITION WITH CHINA
Replies
4
Views
1K
Titanium100
Titanium100
Devil Soul
The Hybrid War On Hybrid War In Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
2K
Dubious
Dubious
Hell hound
The political discourse in Pakistan – Past, present, and future
Replies
6
Views
819
VCheng
VCheng
YeBeWarned
  • Locked
The Qur’an and War: Observations on Islamic Just War
Replies
11
Views
1K
waz
waz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom