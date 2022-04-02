What's new

Pakistan doesn't believe in camp politics: Gen Bajwa​

“The int'l community’s collective security rests in our ability to integrate our shared goals of global prosperity to an equitable international system resisting the external pressures,” he says​



By Web Desk
April 02, 2022






Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: file
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that Pakistan does not believe in camp politics.
The Army chief made the remarks while addressing the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022.
Acknowledging the efforts of the National Security Division for organising the second security dialogue, COAS Gen Bajwa said: “I believe today more than ever we need to inculcate and promote such spaces for intellectual debate and discourse where people from around the world come together to share their ideas about the future of their country and world at large.”
He was of the view that the spaces like this hold special importance where great individuals can identify the need for global cooperation rather than confrontation.
Regarding the unprecedented challenges faced around the world, he said that the resurgence of inter-state conflicts amid shared global challenges of poverty, climate change, terrorism, cyber intrusion and scarcity of resources poses profound questions for the international system.
“The international community’s collective security rests in our ability to integrate our shared goals of global prosperity to an equitable international system resisting the external pressures.
“Pakistan, as a country located at the crossroads of economic and strategic confronts, is navigating these shared challenges in our immediate region and through our partnership in the international community,” he said.
The chief of army staff further added that Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy places the safety, security, dignity and prosperity of its citizens at the heart of our security policy.
“It [National Security Policy] recognises the symbiotic relationship between the economic, human and traditional security, placing economic security at the core,” he said.
Gen Bajwa further went on to say that the policy’s ultimate aim is to achieve prosperity for Pakistan’s citizens and it focuses on ensuring domestic economic stability and growth augmented through development partnership with the international community under our geo-economic strategy.
COAS mentioned that in order to achieve this required peace at home and abroad, Pakistan’s security forces have given innumerable sacrifices to defeat terrorism. He highlighted that since 2001 Pakistan has suffered over 90,000 causalities and more than Rs150 billion in economic losses.
“Our commitment to defeat terrorism remains unwavering,” he reiterated, adding that with the help of security and law enforcement agencies, the country has made remarkable gains against terrorism which has resulted in a remarkable improvement in the internal security situation of the country.
COAS Gen Bajwa, however, added that the threat of terrorism and violent extremism remains and the struggle will continue till “we eliminate the last terrorist and cause of terrorism from our region.”
He said: "We are committed to preserving our gains against terrorism and are working with the interim Afghan government and other neighbours to ensure that terrorist organisations are no longer allowed to use the territory of one county against another.”
Pakistan is hosting the second iteration of the Islamabad Security Dialogue on the 1st and 2nd of April, bringing together Pakistani and international policy experts to discuss emerging challenges in international security under the theme “Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation”.

he also said this too .
Screenshot 2022-04-02 at 10-31-33 Facebook.png
 
Ghareeb_Da_Baal

he is a Chu#$
he has been doing politics.he just met some us official couple of days ago, correct?
its not his place to define foreign policy. He needs to be leashed as he is also a lap dog.
 
Did Bajwa trap Imran Khan by supporting his visit to Russia then throwing him under bus when the Master Race Americans came with a regime change letter???

Imran Khan should have taken Bajwa with him on his trip to Russia by his ear.... And said to him, "now you are f'ed too!"...
 
Quite a level headed statement by the Chief, clear and strategic and puts Pakistan first. Doesn't break relationships with any country and paths the way forward with open doors for those who come in peace.
 

