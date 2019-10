Dakhshana tu mil rahi hai baqadagi se, filhal task Saudia ko bachana hai.

Pakistan must step up her efforts to neutralise all opponents of MBS, that's the only way we can save Saudia now as there are thousands of prices out there(and everyone wants to be a king). Second country to not to ignore is Qatar, which may be used as catalyst in the region. Overall, Pakistan must do a cleaning operation right from Iran to Saudia.

Click to expand...