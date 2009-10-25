What's new

Featured Pakistan: Diplomats visit Line of Control to assess situation

PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
2,507
8
3,059
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Envoys visit homes and shops damaged due to 'ceasefire violations'


pakistan


Islamabad: Pakistani officials on Thursday took a foreign delegation to visit the area along the de facto Pakistan-India border known as the Line of Control (LoC).

The delegation including ambassadors, diplomats, defence attachés and the representatives of various countries and international organisations visited the Jura sector in Pakistan-administered Kashmir along the LoC.



During the tour, arranged by the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the diplomatic community was briefed on the latest situation by ISPR Director General, Major General Babar Iftikhar.

The envoys met victims, including women and children affected by cross-border shelling, and witnessed damaged homes, shops and protection bunkers for the civilian population.



Gen Iftikhar urged the international community to take notice of violations on the border and called for the Kashmir issue to be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

The delegation included diplomats and representatives from these countries and organisations: Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Germany, UK, Italy, Switzerland, France, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portugal, South Africa, Turkey, Palestine, Greece, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Iraq, Poland, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan, the European Union and the UN-World Food Programme.

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said Pakistan had organised the visit to “provide first hand knowledge of the situation on ground” to the diplomatic community.

The visit comes at a time when tensions are running high at the Pakistan-India border.

gulfnews.com

Pakistan: Diplomats visit Line of Control to assess situation

Envoys visit homes and shops damaged due to 'ceasefire violations'
gulfnews.com gulfnews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Yankee-stani Diplomats from Pakistan, other countries visit Xinjiang Strategic & Foreign Affairs 9
ashok321 Chinese diplomat invites ‘anti-CPEC’ nations to visit Pakistan and ‘see the benefits’ Central & South Asia 16
C Junior diplomats from Pakistan and Bangladesh visit NATO Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
G U.S. chief diplomat to visit Pakistan soon World Affairs 0
Pakistan Ka Beta Featured Pakistan Rejects Indian Diplomat’s Appointment terming him too Senior Strategic & Foreign Affairs 7
pysaqib Pakistan claims diplomatic victory at SCO after Ajit Doval walks out. Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
Yankee-stani Sharof Rashidov underated Soviet Diplomat and Leader From the Cuban Missile Crisis to the India Pakistan Peace Treaty Central & South Asia 0
Foxtrot Alpha Featured Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to lodge protest over CFVs Strategic & Foreign Affairs 2
B Pakistan in diplomatic push to reset ties with Bangladesh Bangladesh Defence Forum 77

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top