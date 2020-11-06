Pakistan Digitalisation Updates

Build platforms, not just products and services

Data as a value generator tool

Enter the cloud and managed services evolution

Security by design

To B or not to B

Up your skills to scale up

Let go of “legacy” technology and gradually move towards secure green banking adoption while providing financial services to customers anytime, anywhere and on any device. The banks are still clinging to their legacies and need a two-pronged strategy to rip-and-replace the legacy and adopt new technology and tools to thrive.Open banking with fintech firms is the sustainable model for banks as today quite a few banks are also divesting some of their capital into other businesses. Digital platforms are the answer to such experiments while initiating new services or collaborating with other businesses.Create and promote “data driven” financial services based on artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms defined with the regulatory guidelines working with structured and unstructured data to provide clear and in-depth insight of your customer from both behavioural and compliance perspective. This domain is still untapped in almost all the local banks, while only a few have embarked this journey.Data works as fuel to the business and financial services that take the banks to the next level. This is the differentiating factor that is inhibiting the local banks from innovation as compared to peer countries who have worked hard on their data strategies and programmes and are reaping the fruit today.Using on-demand cloud computing to reduce operating costs while increase the availability to 99.XX% as many banks already have steered their staff collaboration over the cloud during COVID-19 work from home (WFH) safety measure. Investments in cloud infrastructure and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) are visible in the past few years, however, more conducive regulatory guidelines are to be formulated for such ventures.Cybersecurity comes a part and parcel of all processes based and data driven technology. Essentially, customer do desire fast and secure financial services. Security spends will remain on the rise with the increase in the ransomware attacks. While WFH and online transactions will keep rising as per experts, the dark side of the digital and online banking will remain to be active more than ever.The combat against phishing scams and schemes, security breaches, illegitimate transactions, has taken a paradigm shift in the banking sector as treasure trove of data is readily available to the hackers to activate their goals. Effective implementation of DDoS, intrusion, threat and malware detection tools, multi-factor authentication (MFA), restricted WiFi usage would somewhat secure.The controversies of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency have blemished the true essence and value of blockchain, hence still being subject to skepticism, carries a huge potential for non-financial transactions between the financial institutions and other stakeholders. As per Statista, the blockchain market value share of banks is 29.7% in 2020.The non-financial avenues for blockchain revolve around asset management, trade finance, supply chain finance, anti-money laundering (AML), combatting the financing of terrorism (CFT), know your transaction (KYT) tracking etc.European Commission is to launch its blockchain regulatory sandbox in 2022. Countries across all regions are already using blockchain in multiple areas and segments of their public sector.Traits like critical thinking, ideation, innovation are a must-have in the upcoming builders of the nation, especially those contributing towards recuperating the country’s economy. The digital and tech teams of the banks need to “think out of the bank” to create more financial synergies with the outside world.The future for Pakistani banks is quite lucrative and auspicious to thrive and serve in the vast digital landscape of the country and beyond as the people are now financially quite literate, the regulators are also inclusive and adaptive and masses have mostly adopted the digitalisation aspects of life.