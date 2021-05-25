What's new

Pakistan develops homemade anti-Covid vaccine 'PakVac'

In a major achievement in its fight against the novel coronavirus, Pakistan on Monday announced that it has developed a homemade vaccine — PakVac — with the help of China's Cansino Bio after rigorous quality control checks.

The step is aimed at significantly reducing Pakistan’s dependence on other countries for Covid-19 vaccine.

The country started its vaccination campaign in February with doses donated by the government of China. The campaign started with frontline healthcare workers and then inoculation of the senior citizens in the second phase.

Pakistan has now started the vaccination of people aged 30 and above. Over five million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country so far.

Read more: First batch of homemade vaccine to be available by month-end: Umar

"Congratulations to the NIH (National Institute of Health) Pak team and its leadership for successful fill/finish (from concentrate) of the Cansino vaccine with the help of Cansino Bio Inc. China," Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Congratulations to the NIH Pak team and its leadership for successful fill/finish (from concentrate) of the Cansino vaccine with the help of Cansino Bio Inc. China. The product has passed the rigorous internal QA testing. An imp step to help in our vaccine supply line pic.twitter.com/hrkySTJxPX
— Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) MAY 24, 2021
He said that the vaccine has passed rigorous internal quality assurance testing, considering it an important step to help the vaccine supply line.

An official from the Ministry of National Health Services has said that due to the agreement on technology transfer, the NIH would be able to produce three million doses per month.

NHS had announced that the first batch of China’s single-dose CanSino Covid-19 vaccine would be available for administration to the citizens by the end of May.

"The first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine is being processed at the National Institute of Health’s plant, which was set up for this purpose last month, and a specially trained team is working on it," the official said earlier this month.

Also read: Single dose CanSino vaccine to be available for citizens by May end

On Friday, the National Assembly was informed that Pakistan has started local production of anti-Covid vaccine.

Parliamentary Secretary for NHS Nausheen Hamid told the house during question hour that the first batch of CanSino vaccine is currently being manufactured at the NIH.

Pakistan hasn’t developed anything. It simply manufactured the Chinese vaccine and switched the name to PakVac. After the Chinese side wasn’t impressed, they switched back to the original Chinese name for the vaccine.

If Pakistan was a student in school, it will get F for plagiarism.

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

The National Institute of Health (NIH) is considering reverting to using the name CanSino Bio for the Chinese single-dose coronavirus vaccine being produced at the institute.

120,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been packed at the NIH, while a launching ceremony is expected to be held by the end of May. For the first batch of 500 doses, the NIH used PakVac, but now it is considering using the name CanSino Bio on the remaining vaccine batches.

"There has been a change of mind and the vaccine would be called CanSino Bio as the Chinese are sensitive about the names of their products," an official of the NIH

it was already mentioned in the news that Pakistani is manufacturing vaccine in house with help of Bio Lab, no need to dance like monkeys.
 
I think if it's a brand new vaccine it'll have to go through Phase1, 2 and 3 trials which take about 8 months.
 
Misleading thread title Pakistan didn't developed vaccine but take the license and technology from Chinese farm to manufacturing COVID19 vaccine inside Pakistan. Changing Chinese name to PacVac doesn't mean developing vaccine.
 
It’s good that Pakistan will produce the vaccine within Pakistan. It would be better than procuring it from outside.

But why a misleading heading of “developing” something while it is being license produced?
 
seems like someone is burning as hell :omghaha:
everything is mentioned in news and the title is also what the news has mentioned no change.
 
oye indians, how does your for taste? indians made the shit mistake of challenging us to a vaccine while prematurely taunting us be showing the brain blood clotter "made in india" vaccine. Well here we are, with Pakistan having it's own vaccine while india is sinking in the ocean of covid19 with the "made in india" getting fast out of reach of the average indian. now they are stuck with their own feet in their mouths.

barray bol nahi bolnay chahiyay...
 
