Pakistan develops homemade anti-Covid vaccine 'PakVac'

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio * NIH cites name sensitivity as reason for reverting * 'PakVac' was published on the first batch of the vaccine

Pakistan hasn’t developed anything. It simply manufactured the Chinese vaccine and switched the name to PakVac. After the Chinese side wasn’t impressed, they switched back to the original Chinese name for the vaccine.If Pakistan was a student in school, it will get F for plagiarism.The National Institute of Health (NIH) is considering reverting to using the name CanSino Bio for the Chinese single-dose coronavirus vaccine being produced at the institute.120,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been packed at the NIH, while a launching ceremony is expected to be held by the end of May. For the first batch of 500 doses, the NIH used PakVac, but now it is considering using the name CanSino Bio on the remaining vaccine batches."There has been a change of mind and the vaccine would be called CanSino Bio as the Chinese are sensitive about the names of their products," an official of the NIH