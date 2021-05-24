What's new

Pakistan develops homemade anti-Covid vaccine 'PakVac' By Chinese help.

Single dose CanSino vaccine to be available for citizens by May end

The first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine is being processed at the National Institute of Health’s plant


May 24, 2021


Ministry of National Health Services announced on Monday that the first batch of China’s single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine would be available for administration to the citizens by the end of May after thorough rigorous quality control checks.

"The first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine is being processed at the National Institute of Health’s plant, which was set up for this purpose last month, and a specially trained team is working on it," according to an official of the ministry,

The official added that due to the agreement on technology transfer, the NIH would be able to produce three million doses per month which would significantly reduce the country’s dependence on other countries.

Earlier, it was reported that the much-awaited vaccine supply under the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme began, with the first batch, comprising 1.23 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs, reaching Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

The NCOC, the unified government effort against the pandemic, also said in a statement that out of the 3.5 million SinoVac doses, a consignment of 1 million jabs would reach the country while another batch of 1 million doses would arrive between May 13-15.

The government is procuring vaccine to boost the nationwide vaccination campaign, which started in the first week of February. So far, 10.19 million doses of different vaccines – Sinopharm, SinoVac and CanSino – have been procured from China.

Pakistan was supposed to receive 17 million jabs of Oxford's AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX program in March, which was halted by a ban on the export of vaccines by neighbouring India. In March, officials had said that the country had placed orders for a total 30 million jabs.



This news seems a bit wrong. My mother got single dose CanSino vaccine back in April through government vaccination at SIUT. Oddly enough my father got the two dose Sinopharm from same SIUT, although his registration/appointment was about 3 weeks earlier than my mother.


I think what the news report wanted to say was the first batch of 'locally produced' CanSino would be applied by May end. The government employed two different strategies, one was to buy CanSino directly in the millions and to also to speed up the process bought the raw material for it to produce it locally as well.
 
Pakistan has population of over 220+ million people. So how many people have been inoculated so far? How long will it take to inoculated the entire population?
 
Syed1. said:
This news seems a bit wrong. My mother got single dose CanSino vaccine back in April through government vaccination at SIUT. Oddly enough my father got the two dose Sinopharm from same SIUT, although his registration/appointment was about 3 weeks earlier than my mother.


I think what the news report wanted to say was the first batch of 'locally produced' CanSino would be applied by May end. The government employed two different strategies, one was to buy CanSino directly in the millions and to also to speed up the process bought the raw material for it to produce it locally as well.
Yes, this is locally produced .
"The first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine is being processed at the National Institute of Health’s plant, which was set up for this purpose last month, and a specially trained team is working on it," according to an official of the ministry, .
 
Deltadart said:
Pakistan has population of over 220+ million people. So how many people have been inoculated so far? How long will it take to inoculated the entire population?
The aim is to vaccinate all above 18+ so that means around 100mill. Of those 100mill we have vaccinated about 6 mill and each day around 250,000 are vaccinated. The pace of vaccination has picked up recently.

By the end of June it is expected that around 15-20 million people would be vaccinated which is roughly 15-20% of target.
 
An official from the Ministry of National Health Services has said that due to the agreement on technology transfer, the NIH would be able to produce three million doses per month.

NHS had announced that the first batch of China’s single-dose CanSino Covid-19 vaccine would be available for administration to the citizens by the end of May.

"The first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine is being processed at the National Institute of Health’s plant, which was set up for this purpose last month, and a specially trained team is working on it," the official said earlier this month.

On Friday, the National Assembly was informed that Pakistan has started local production of anti-Covid vaccine.

Parliamentary Secretary for NHS Nausheen Hamid told the house during question hour that the first batch of CanSino vaccine is currently being manufactured at the NIH.
 
