Pakistan develops electronic voting machine

May 1, 2013
An EVM is not at all a technically difficult thing to build. The main issue is building a trustworthy nationwide system with the same.
 
Jul 9, 2014
313ghazi said:
Step in the right direction.
Actually not. What Pakistan ( and rest of South Asia ) should be doing is establish actual democracy, not this multi-party confusion and the show-sha of five-yearly-elections.

Actual democracy would be party-less direct democracy guided by socialism. Where people at neighborhood-level will be really able to have their say in the affairs of the country.
 
