Pakistan develops electronic voting machine
zeroboy
Today at 6:54 PM
zeroboy
Today at 6:54 PM
Quibbler
Today at 6:59 PM
An EVM is not at all a technically difficult thing to build. The main issue is building a trustworthy nationwide system with the same.
313ghazi
58 minutes ago
Step in the right direction.
jamahir
50 minutes ago
313ghazi said:
Step in the right direction.
Actually not. What Pakistan ( and rest of South Asia ) should be doing is establish actual democracy, not this multi-party confusion and the show-sha of five-yearly-elections.
Actual democracy would be party-less direct democracy guided by socialism. Where people at neighborhood-level will be really able to have their say in the affairs of the country.
maverick1977
38 minutes ago
very good progress... This was long overdue...
the political parties will cry now
SoulSpokesman
37 minutes ago
Every Vote for M(odi/aryam)
Regards
