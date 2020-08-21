What's new

Pakistan developing its own S400 like system

Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

Sep 10, 2020
A senior Pakistani journalist Haroon Ur
Rasheed while discussing Indian S-400 Anti-Ballistic Missile talked about Pakistan's Defence system to counter India.
He stated Pakistan has HQ-9/P which is equivalent to the S-300 Air Defense System. Pakistan commissioned HQ-9/P that has enhanced the range of Pakistan Air Defense, since then entire Kashmir is under Pakistan's Air Defense umbrella.
Yet Pakistan is working on bigger and better technology he added. He revealed that Pakistan is working on an air defense system similar to S-400. Rasheed said he is not sure when we will officially announce it but we will see it in the coming years.
Haroon Rashid is the S400 pilot.
 
Should work with Chinese on a joint-venture like JF-17, Al-Khalid tank, and F-22P frigate.
We should also do a joint venture on making nuclear submarines with the Chinese.

We also need to improve our economy.
 
