Pakistan developing its own S400 like system

A senior Pakistani journalist Haroon UrRasheed while discussing Indian S-400 Anti-Ballistic Missile talked about Pakistan's Defence system to counter India.He stated Pakistan has HQ-9/P which is equivalent to the S-300 Air Defense System. Pakistan commissioned HQ-9/P that has enhanced the range of Pakistan Air Defense, since then entire Kashmir is under Pakistan's Air Defense umbrella.Yet Pakistan is working on bigger and better technology he added. He revealed that Pakistan is working on an air defense system similar to S-400. Rasheed said he is not sure when we will officially announce it but we will see it in the coming years.