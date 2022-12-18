What's new

Pakistan Developing AI powered Unmanned Sentry System

Horus

A leading R&D organisation in Pakistan is currently developing a robust solution for different asymmetric requirements of the Armed Forces. To satisfy these requirements an Unmanned Sentry System is under development, the system will be equipped with all weather, day/night engagement capabilities. Although the system will be mostly supported by AI software, it will have man in the loop dependency. Troops will be able to operate the system from secure locations, thus resulting in limited human casualties.

The system will have both electromagnetic and optical target identification and engagement capabilities and is envisioned to work in a netcentric environment with unmanned airborne and ground based assets. The system will be used to protect static installations in remote regions and borders.
 

