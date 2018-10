Listen small brain idiot

I don;t have any kinder words for you any more

Stop with your unrelented obsession here, I don;t come here to look at your stupid ignorance, and get pissed over it for no reason.

Have the balls to accept you are corrupted down under and hence can only think good for other corrupted folk out there, and people who are better are beyond your comprehension.



I am no longer willing to absorb this bullshit propaganda from low IQ retards like you who are responsible for the downfall of my country.

Not a fan of Imran Khan or PTI, but I can see what is right or wrong for my country, and small brains like you are the infestation Pakistan needs to get rid of.



You are the only joker here, incase you are still living in some fantasy land if not on some ones payroll...

Click to expand...