Pakistan deports over 200 Afghans

After the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, Pakistan deported over 200 Afghan citizens, including women and children, who arrived in Quetta through Chaman.
They entered Pakistan from several places and arrived in Chaman, where they remained for a few days at a railway station. The officials in Chaman, on the other hand, refused to let them remain any longer in the border town. Afghan residents from Kunduz province arrived in Quetta two days ago and settled in Baleli, a neighborhood on the outskirts of the provincial capital.
However, the authorities in charge refused to let them remain in Quetta. They arrested the Afghan nationals and returned them to Afghanistan through Chaman on Tuesday.
“These Afghan families were deported to Afghanistan as they entered Pakistan illegally,” Quetta Division Commissioner Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch told the media. Until the government gave permission for their stay, all Afghan nationals entering Pakistan illegally would be sent back, he added.
Afghan nationals are not permitted to enter Pakistan without proper documentation, including a visa.
According to the government in Chaman, no plans have been made to welcome Afghan refugees to Pakistan thus far. The Afghan Refugee Organization and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees have yet to develop plans to accommodate Afghan refugees in any part of Balochistan.
However, there are allegations that several Afghan families have crossed into the Noshki region from Afghanistan’s Helmand province.
Now I feel bad for these people they're very poor and live in bad conditions

But protecting our country is also very important

So I like the decision but with a heavy heart
DO NOT I repeat DO NOT feel bad for these people AT ALL

They HATE Pakistan, and they HATE Pakistanis. T

The biggest weakness Pakistanis have is thinking with emotion, we all need to look at our interests first.
Send only those Afghans back who support PTM or are involved in any anti state or criminal activities
Nah send all of them back
 
Issue is it's impossible to know

That's why this policy works best
DO NOT I repeat DO NOT feel bad for these people AT ALL

They HATE Pakistan, and they HATE Pakistanis. T

The biggest weakness Pakistanis have is thinking with emotion, we all need to look at our interests first.


Nah send all of them back
oye Americanos besharamo beghairaton
 
