In the disputed, if the strategically important area of Sir Creek, intelligence reports said, Pakistan has deployed an additional battalion of Marines and established two new posts.The reports said the two posts are west of Pir Sahamadho Creek and in the area of Bandha Dhora and Harami Dhoro. The Pakistani Marines are involved in infrastructure development and bringing in special equipment.The entire Pakistan Marines wing is deployed near Sir Creek. 1 Marine is in Sir Creek, the Marine Amphibious Wing is in Karachi and the 31 Creek Battalion is in Sujawal, close to the creek, about 120 km from Karachi. Pakistan has also placed three Marine Units in Gwadar, a port in Baluchistan where the Chinese have major economic interests. Both 2 and 3 Marine are in Gwadar and the 21 Air Defence unit is in Gwadar and also, in nearby Ormara, where the Pakistan Navy has a base.The 100-km long Sir Creek area is disputed; Pakistan wants all of it, while India says the border should be roughly in the middle of the creek area. The Pakistan Marines have been in the area since August 1999, when an Indian Air Force MiG-21 shot down a Pakistani Atlantique reconnaissance plane well inside Indian territory. This was just after the Kargil war.Talks between have Pakistan rarely led to a solution. On Sir Creek alone, India and Pakistan have had a dozen rounds of talks, the last one in 2012, without much success. India has been asking for the demarcation of the area according to current international law; Pakistan is insisting on third-party arbitration. But India has said Sir Creek is a bilateral issue and it has to be solved by the two countries. Which is why this marshy estuary remains under dispute