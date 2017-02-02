What's new

Pakistan Deploying Unmanned Ground Vehicles Near Indian Border: Media Reports

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Seen Deploying Unmanned Ground Vehicles Near Indian Border: Media Reports
  09:29 AM, July 6, 2020


Platform-M UGV

Pakistan Army has reportedly deployed "many" unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) near the border close to India.

The UGVs are similar to Russian-made Platform-Ms, according to some media reports.

The Platform-M remotely controlled robot armed with grenade launchers and Kalashnikov rifles. The RPG-26 rocket launcher and 7.62 mm general purpose machine gun can be integrated on the vehicle, which can reach a speed of 25 km per hour and can be directed up to 16 km range with LOS (line of sight) technology.

The UGV can be used for gathering intelligence, discovering and destroying fixed and mobile targets, firepower support, patrol and field protection missions.

It is equipped with optical-electronic and radio reconnaissance locators, which enable the Russian robot to perform combat tasks during the night without unmasking itself. Platform-M is a universal platform that can be supplies with a variety of defensive chassis and weaponry.
https://www.defenseworld.net/news/2...und_Vehicle_Near_Indian_Border__Media_Reports
 
Yaseen1

Yaseen1

i think india will now rush to buy russian ugvs and waste money in haste instead of developing their own.Russia should be thankful to us if it happens
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

India also have now lots of 'Unmanned' bunkers and posts after Pak snipers hitting them.




An empty bunker of the Indian Army in Silikote, Uri. The bunker was abandoned after heavy shelling on the borders between India and Pakistan. Photo by Shuaib Masoodi.
 
Tom_Cruise

Tom_Cruise

This the way forward. Unmanned vehicles and UAVs should become a top priority for our military planners. Other powers have been using these for decades now.

Would be interesting if anyone has more info on our procurement of these vehicles.
 
