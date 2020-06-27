What's new

Pakistan denies its army's presence in Azerbaijan
Islamabad rejects as baseless Indian media reports that Pakistani soldiers fighting against Armenia
Islamuddin Sajid |02.10.2020

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan
Pakistan on Friday refuted the Indian media reports that Pakistan army is fighting alongside the Azerbaijani forces against Armenia over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

In a statement, Pakistan Foreign Ministry said such reports are “irresponsible, speculative and baseless".

However, the ministry, reiterating its country's position on the issue, stated Pakistan is deeply concerned over the deteriorating security situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“The intensive shelling by Armenian forces on civilian populations of Azerbaijan is reprehensible and most unfortunate. This could compromise peace and security of the entire region. Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation," said the statement.

"Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted United Nations Security Council resolutions," the statement added.

On Tuesday, some Indian media outlets reported that Pakistani soldiers are fighting along with Azerbaijani troops against the Armenia aggression.

Border clashes broke out early Sunday when the Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been volatile since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

World powers, including the US, Russia, France and Germany, have urged an immediate halt to clashes along the frontier.

Turkey, meanwhile, has voiced support for Azerbaijan's right to self-defense.

Four UN Security Council and two UN General Assembly resolutions, as well as many international organizations, demand the withdrawal of occupying forces.
The OSCE Minsk Group -- co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US -- was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

Shouldn't the title be Pakistan dismisses baseless Indian accusations.
Denying is a very small word typically used where the chances of something done might be there.
 
