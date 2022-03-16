Pakistan (democratic) movement..heroes, on way to save pakistan

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 17,197
- 10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Heroes will be remebered for ever
Great conspiracy going on against pakistan
Allha mualna sahab ko mehfooz rakhay..is ney qoam ko bata deya hey
The state of it! Not a single woman among them.View attachment 824752
Heroes will be remebered for ever
Great conspiracy going on against pakistan
Allha mualna sahab ko mehfooz rakhay..is ney qoam ko bata deya hey
What a yaadgaar image of mualna sahab when he was young and his beard was blackAa ouzoo billahi min ashaaytaan ir ajeem
Ameer ul jaahileen. These people invite the curses they receive.We love you...old or young
View attachment 824766
Chief of sticks
View attachment 824768
When people say F imran, F nawaz and F zardari. What do they expect if khan is gone? Then. You realize what they REALLY feel deep inside lol. Which is they want those other two fools too come into power but don’t want to come across as sympathizers haha. Such hypocrisy.Is it just me or in the last ten days diesel face is turned manhoos and kanjar written all over it….. …
In other words he is starting to look like @ziaulislam ‘S great leader…
View attachment 824752
Heroes will be remebered for ever
Great conspiracy going on against pakistan
Allha mualna sahab ko mehfooz rakhay..is ney qoam ko bata deya hey