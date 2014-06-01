What's new

Pakistan demands UK send ex-PM Nawaz Sharif home to be jailed

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
10,852
-16
18,747
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Former leader has been in London for nearly a year after temporary release from prison on medical grounds



Nawaz Sharif claims Islamabad’s corruption cases against him are politically motivated © REUTERS

Tom Burgis in London

Priti Patel is “duty bound” to deport Nawaz Sharif, the former Pakistan prime minister, to serve his jail sentence for corruption, his successor’s government has told the UK home secretary in a letter seen by the Financial Times.

The fallen ruler has been residing in London for nearly a year after being temporarily released from prison in Pakistan and given permission to leave the country for an eight-week trip for medical treatment.

The demand from Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, follows a pledge of tough treatment for foreign criminals under new post-Brexit immigration rules by Ms Patel, a member of the UK’s Conservative government noted for her hardline stance on border controls.

Mr Sharif “has been responsible for pillaging the state and I trust that you will be supportive of our efforts to bring those responsible for corruption to account”, Mr Khan’s adviser, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, wrote to Ms Patel on October 5.

After the Panama Papers revealed hidden assets belonging to Mr Sharif’s family, he resigned as prime minister in 2017. The following year a Pakistan court sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment for corruption. He has claimed that this and other corruption cases against him are politically motivated.

In November 2019 he flew to London after the Pakistan authorities granted him leave to travel abroad for eight weeks to seek treatment for various conditions. He sought an extension of his temporary release but the Pakistan authorities refused on the grounds that he had offered inadequate medical evidence and ordered Mr Sharif to return home.

Mr Sharif, who did not respond to a request for comment, remains in London, from where he has broadcast attacks on Mr Khan’s government.

According to records submitted to the Pakistan authorities, he has given as his London address the very flat on London’s opulent Park Lane that led to his downfall. His family’s ownership of the flat was exposed by the leak of secret files from the Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca.

The letter to Ms Patel urges her to use her “extensive powers” to deport Mr Sharif, arguing she is “duty bound” to do so. It cites immigration rules that criminals sentenced to four years or more must be refused leave to remain in the UK. A Pakistan court has issued a warrant for Mr Sharif’s arrest, the letter adds.

A Pakistan official said the UK had not yet formally responded. The Home Office declined to comment.

“Foreign politicians with convictions relating to corruption should not enjoy impunity in Britain. Nor should their unexplained wealth, stashed in luxury London properties, fall out of the reach of law enforcement,” said Daniel Bruce, head of Transparency International UK.

“The UK government should work constructively with democratic countries such as Pakistan to uphold the rule of law. Action should also be taken to seize and return illicit assets held here in Britain in order to deliver justice for the victims of corruption. Failure to act on cases such as this, earns the UK an unwelcome reputation as a safe haven for dirty money.”

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com

A serious question arises. What does Britain want? Does Britain desire to become a safe haven for corrupt third rate absconders? Why hasn't Britain delivered Nawaz Sharif after 8 weeks despite assurances? A year has passed and the PTI government is still clueless and helplessly pleading Britain to return Nawaz Sharif.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
11,989
9
18,234
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Dalit said:
A serious question arises. What does Britain want? Does Britain desire to become a safe haven for corrupt third rate absconders? Why hasn't Britain delivered Nawaz Sharif after 8 weeks despite assurances? A year has passed and the PTI government is still clueless and helplessly pleading Britain to return Nawaz Sharif.
Click to expand...
Because govt of Pakistan made no pact with British govt to return Nawaz Sharif after 8 weeks prior sending him abroad. It was all judiciary's doing
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
10,852
-16
18,747
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Norwegian said:
Because govt of Pakistan made no deal with British govt to return Nawaz Sharif after 8 weeks prior sending him over there
Click to expand...
The deal was made between the government and the Sharif's. The Sharif family hasn't honored their word.

It is up to Britain now to deliver him. If they don't relations are going to be affected seriously.
 
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
597
0
1,050
Country
United States
Location
United States
Do what the Russians do. Drop some poison in the clowns tea. The agent who accomplishes this should be considered a national hero in the rank of AQ Khan lol
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
10,852
-16
18,747
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
KaiserX said:
Do what the Russians do. Drop some poison in the clowns tea. The agent who accomplishes this should be considered a national hero in the rank of AQ Khan lol
Click to expand...
That is always an option we can and should consider.
 
Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
9,503
50
20,324
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
At this moment, the Pakistani Govt is a joke... first you sent CONVICTED Criminal to abroad (there is no such example exists in the past 300 years of history anywhere in the world). Now you're writing a letter to the British Government to send back this criminal.

This asshole will use his own statement in the court in which he clearly stated "Nawaz Sharif tab wapis ayeengay jab unkay doctor kaheengay woh theek hogaye hain aur woh theek hain ub safar kiliye"

this statement was "ACCEPTED" by the court + Govt. You'll see in response, British Govt nay yehi utha kar is besharam Govt kay mooo pe maarna hey jihonay kudh is begerat k bahir bheja hey

CASE CLOSED!

Govt is clown, Establishment is a joker! Banana Republic...
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
11,989
9
18,234
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Dalit said:
The Sharif family hasn't honored their word.
Click to expand...
Lol when have Sharifs ever honored their word? Don't you remember what happened when Musharraf gave Sharifs NRO back in 2000?
KaiserX said:
Do what the Russians do. Drop some poison in the clowns tea. The agent who accomplishes this should be considered a national hero in the rank of AQ Khan lol
Click to expand...
Lol Nawaz Sharif the Saudi Indian agent is more worth Pakistani establishment alive than dead
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

zeenat shehzadi
GEO Ko jeenay do ! Geo and Jang Group’s Response to the Allegations .
2
Replies
17
Views
4K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Si|enT S0LdieR , D.g. 1.s.1. Lt. generaL akhtar abdur Rahman .
Replies
2
Views
12K
peter chamberlin
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top