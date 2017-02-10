Pakistan demands justice for Samjhauta Express blast victims

February 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that victims of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack continue to await justice.“Thirteen years ago, on 18 February, the Delhi-Lahore Samjhauta Express train blasts resulted in the death of 68 passengers, including more than 40 Pakistani nationals. The inordinate delay in justice for the victims of this tragedy, despite the availability of evidence, illustrates the unwillingness of the Indian government to hold the perpetrators to account for their barbaric action,” said a foreign ministry statement.Last year’s acquittal of the self-confessed mastermind of the attack, Swami Aseemanand, and some other accused, only reconfirms the culture of impunity that the perpetrators of terrorist attacks enjoy under the RSS/BJP-led, Hindutva-driven, political dispensation in India, the statement said.It added: “On this day, while expressing solidarity with the families of the victims, Pakistan reminds the Indian government of its responsibility to take serious and credible steps to bring the perpetrators of the Samjhauta Express blasts to justice at the earliest and without further delay.”