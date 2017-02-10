What's new

Pakistan demands justice for Samjhauta Express blast victims

The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
20,361
167
37,457
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan demands justice for Samjhauta Express blast victims


1613649398079.png

Our Staff Reporter
February 19, 2020


ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that victims of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack continue to await justice.
“Thirteen years ago, on 18 February, the Delhi-Lahore Samjhauta Express train blasts resulted in the death of 68 passengers, including more than 40 Pakistani nationals. The inordinate delay in justice for the victims of this tragedy, despite the availability of evidence, illustrates the unwillingness of the Indian government to hold the perpetrators to account for their barbaric action,” said a foreign ministry statement.

Last year’s acquittal of the self-confessed mastermind of the attack, Swami Aseemanand, and some other accused, only reconfirms the culture of impunity that the perpetrators of terrorist attacks enjoy under the RSS/BJP-led, Hindutva-driven, political dispensation in India, the statement said.

It added: “On this day, while expressing solidarity with the families of the victims, Pakistan reminds the Indian government of its responsibility to take serious and credible steps to bring the perpetrators of the Samjhauta Express blasts to justice at the earliest and without further delay.”

 
Last edited:
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,078
14
10,283
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If you will demand, you will not given. The right way is to identify the guys, and kill them all at once.
Hai himmat Pakistanion?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

I
Indian Muslims will lose faith in democracy if Sadhvi Pragya walks free
2
Replies
16
Views
933
The_Showstopper
The_Showstopper
M
Why Christian Missionaries Hate Modi And RSS So Much
Replies
3
Views
767
Tshering22
Tshering22
@nline
Samjhota Express victims of Indian Terror demand justice
Replies
0
Views
816
@nline
@nline
Jet Li
Indian claim proved false
Replies
7
Views
1K
Frankenstein
Frankenstein
MBI Munshi
India's Terror Dossier: Further Evidence Of A Conspiracy
Replies
0
Views
1K
MBI Munshi
MBI Munshi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom