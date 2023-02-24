What's new

Pakistan delivers tough message to Afghan Taliban over rising 'cross-border attacks'

Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 2, 2007
14,190
25
17,796
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pakistan has warned the interim Afghan Taliban administration that if terrorists involved in cross-border attacks in the country are not eliminated, Islamabad would take action against them within Afghanistan, an official said on Friday.

A high-level Pakistani delegation led by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif delivered this message to Afghanistan's acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar during his day-long visit to Kabul on Wednesday.

Asif was accompanied by Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, the head of the country's premier intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and other senior officials from the defense and foreign ministries.

“Our delegation delivered a very loud and clear message to Afghan Taliban leadership to stop Afghanistan-based militants of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from launching any spring offensive inside Pakistan and eliminate them from Afghan soil,” a senior security official told Anadolu on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

“In case of failure to stop the TTP from cross-border attacks and does not take any action to eliminate them or expel them from their hideouts, then Pakistan has no other choice except to target their hideouts in border areas inside Afghanistan,” said the official, who claimed to be well aware of the meeting's details.

In response, the official claimed that Baradar denied the presence of TTP, a conglomerate of several militant groups in Pakistan that Islamabad believed were currently inside Afghanistan.

Later, the meeting was also joined by acting Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and acting Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, where Yaqoob took the matter of the drone attack carried out by the US last year in Kabul, according to the official source.

In August 2022, US President Joe Biden announced that his forces had killed al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike, which the Taliban interim administration refused to accept openly.

The Afghan officials alleged that the US launched the attack while using Pakistani airspace, but Islamabad rejected the claim, saying the US was never allowed to use its airspace against Afghanistan.

Taliban officials also insisted that the TTP has no presence in Afghanistan, with all of its leadership having relocated to Pakistan following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August 2021.

"We showed them proof of how TTP planned and carried out recent attacks in Bannu and Peshawar from Afghanistan and warned them that any further attack would result in a tough response from Pakistan," the security official said.

He was referring to the Bannu counter-terrorism facility, which was taken over by TTP militants for three days in December last year, killing at least two security personnel before the Pakistan Army killed all of the terrorists in an operation.

Over 100 people, mostly police officers, were also killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque inside a police compound in northwestern Peshawar late last month.

When asked about the expected Pakistani response in the event of an attack, the official said, "We have no other option but to target militants' hideouts in border areas inside Afghanistan."

“We have delivered this message to them,” he added.

Tensions between the two neighbors rose after the Taliban removed border fencing at some points along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, resulting in an increase in TTP terrorist attacks inside Pakistan in recent months.

Previously, Pakistan was believed to have some influence over the Afghan Taliban, and their return to power was seen as a major strategic victory for Islamabad. However, relations between the two countries have deteriorated in recent months.

Baradar was one of the top commanders who had reportedly spent years in the captivity of Pakistani forces before being released to lead the Taliban delegation in the landmark Doha talks in 2020, which cleared the way for the re-capture of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Information Ministry in a statement later said the two sides discussed "bilateral relations, trade, economic cooperation, and security matters" during the meeting.

Baradar urged Islamabad to facilitate all Afghan travelers at the Torkham and Chaman borders, as well as to provide special facilities for patients in need of emergency treatment.

He also called for the release of Afghan nationals incarcerated in Pakistani jails, mainly for illegally entering Pakistan.

Kabul wanted to strengthen trade and economic ties with Islamabad, he said, stressing the importance of "fraternal relations" between the two neighbors.

He insisted that trade and economic issues should not be separated from politics and security.

The Pakistani delegation also promised to resolve these issues.

www.aa.com.tr

Pakistan delivers tough message to Afghan Taliban over rising 'cross-border attacks'

Interim Taliban administration warned if they do not eliminate Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants, action will be taken against them within Afghanistan, says official - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
1,386
0
2,391
Country
United States
Location
United States
Our establishment should have threatened to make intimate videos of talibs, Instead of doing something else. That would have put fear of God in them.
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
1,289
0
1,791
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Sounds pretty good actually. I hope this paves the way for multiple thrashings within Afghanistan, to build much needed strategic depth
 
R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
715
-7
505
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If they demand Sharia, let us have it. Pakistan was built on this slogan of La Ilaha Illal La. Its already implemented in Iran, Afghanistan and Brunai Dar As Salam. It works better than democracy. It is possible to have assemblies and political parties following the Iranian model. Lets end the curse of interest and introduce gold and silver currency. We already have agreed to it in the Objectives Resolution. The Islamic Constitution developed by Taqiuddin An Nabhani is based on the old Ottoman Constitution.
 
O

One_Nation

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2021
1,175
-2
963
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
What could be tough for people who complain about having to sit in offices instead of killing each other in fields.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ELITE MEMBER
May 2, 2011
9,620
5
16,181
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Edevelop said:
Taliban officials also insisted that the TTP has no presence in Afghanistan, with all of its leadership having relocated to Pakistan following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August 2021.
Click to expand...

I really don't understand how you can maintain a relationship with them when they can openly lie to your face like this.

How many warning are you going to give them. You know where the bases are, Kunar, Paktia and Khost. Go in and deal with it. These Talibs are hiding behind TTP like they hid behind AQ.

R2D2 said:
If they demand Sharia, let us have it. Pakistan was built on this slogan of La Ilaha Illal La. Its already implemented in Iran, Afghanistan and Brunai Dar As Salam. It works better than democracy. It is possible to have assemblies and political parties following the Iranian model. Lets end the curse of interest and introduce gold and silver currency. We already have agreed to it in the Objectives Resolution. The Islamic Constitution developed by Taqiuddin An Nabhani is based on the old Ottoman Constitution.
Click to expand...

TTP are not Muslim. They are using Islam to gain influence. They are just drug addicts and alcoholics, human traffickers, common criminals. Have you seen what they look like? They always look like high. Their demands are BS just like their narrative of their fight is because of drone strikes. No more drone strikes, they are still attacking. They want control of the border so they can their drugs around.

Talibs make money from their illegal activity.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
delegations would be sent to Tehran and Kabul to “ask them to ensure that their soil is not used by terrorists against Pakistan”.
Replies
9
Views
469
Zhukov
Zhukov
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Afghan govt upset over Pakistan's 'provocative statements'
Replies
10
Views
672
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
G
ghazi52
Islamabad in quiet diplomacy with Kabul to neutralise TTP
Replies
7
Views
449
Bleek
Bleek
JX-1
Pakistan to ‘drain the swamp’ of Taliban-linked militants in US-backed offensive
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
120
Views
5K
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
ghazi52
Pakistani delegation in Kabul to discuss security-related matters
Replies
6
Views
228
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom