Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal|Pakistan has encountered grave internal and external security challenges since its birth. Its adversaries, particularly India, endeavored to realize their malicious designs through various illegal and inhuman methods.Indian attempts to isolate PakistanPremier Narendra Modi has openly expressed his earnest desire to ‘isolate Pakistan’. His Hindu fundamentalist associates in the cabinet have been hatching conspiracies to bleedPakistan. Nevertheless, the people of Pakistan and their friends courageously defy the evil designs of the Indian ruling elite.Read more: Pakistan warns US, Afghanistan could be the next Syria Premier Modi swore that India would isolate Pakistan through a global campaign on September 24, 2016. He stated: “We will isolate you. I will work for that.” He added: “We will intensify it (our efforts) and force you to be alone all over the world.”Subsequently, New Delhi unleashed appalling propaganda against Pakistan at the regional and international forums. Being a host country of 8th BRICS Summit (October 2016) and 6th Heart of Asia (December 2016) conference, India attempted to malign and isolate Pakistan. However, New Delhi failed to convince the participants of both the Summit and the Conference.Read more: How should Pakistan Respond to Regional Hybrid War against it? Russian Analyst The failure of maligning campaign enraged the Indian ruling elite. New Delhi sabotaged the 19th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation’s summit planned to be held in November 2016 in Islamabad. Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan on the behest of India decided to not participate the SAARC summit. The cancellation of SAARC Summit did not only disappoint the host country, but also exposed the regional bully.Instead of wasting its time on India and its criminal schemes, the Government of Pakistan continues focusing on its other significant diplomatic ventures.The Government of Pakistan decided to hold three mega events in the beginning of 2017—multinational Naval Exercise ‘AMAN’-17 at the North Arabian Sea; Economic Cooperation Organization Summit in Islamabad; and Pakistan Super League 2017 final cricket match in Lahore.Read more: Will Warlords & their new militias provide stability to Afghanistan? The successful holding of these events, certainly, rout Prime Minister Modi’s pronounced policy to isolate Pakistan. In addition, it underscores that Pakistan is safe country for sports and foreign direct investment.