counselor access and punishment for terrorism are different issues. ICJ haven't ordered counselor access to the spy. Instead it will hear the counselor access case now.

About the monkey's death sentence ICJ don't have juristriction over security and domestic matters of Pakistan as per 29 march 2017 declaration.

ICJ in it's desicion clearly stated that it had juristriction due to article 36a of the vienna convention. now this specific article is only on counselor access. Considering the case that ICJ had decided to hear the case means that ICJ have yet to decide the counselor access and this is the only issue ICJ have found under it's juristriction.

Indians believe that killer of 1300 would be saved by ICJ is just a dream, tends to be broken.

ICJ so far have not found it's juristriction over domestic laws of Pakistan. just counselor access isue and juristriction over 2008 bilateral agreement which india broke unilaterally putting lives of hundreds of indians into trouble because we are not going to declare their arrest.





innocent man killed 1330 people including women and children.

