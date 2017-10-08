What's new

Pakistan Defence Production Facilities ... Public / Private

Mission Statement

SATUMA stands for Surveillance and Target Unmanned Aircraft. The company has a focused objective of developing unmanned aircraft for the purposes of surveillance and other civilian applications. With over two decades of R&D and manufacturing experience, SATUMA is well poised to take advantage of the increasing global demand for unmanned surveillance systems.

SATUMA’s competitive edge is most evident in its operational know-how that complements its technological expertise. It has brought together the most experienced and qualified team of experts that not only provide world-class technology but also the best operational and field experience.

SATUMA has achieved regional recognition and dominance in the UAV market for its high reliability turnkey solutions approach. Our comprehensive, advanced UAV systems have logged hundreds of operational hours. Our extensive experience and innovative approach to all aspects of UAV systems has resulted in outstanding operational solutions for all our domestic and international customers.

SATUMA’s UAV line is constantly expanding to meet new and challenging applications. Currently, the company is a leading source of advanced air vehicles, ground control stations, multi-UAV command centres, UAV trainers, and maintenance and support from field to operational levels.

The Bravo® family of UAVs for high end tactical missions, along with the Salaar® UAV series for close range tactical missions, provide a comprehensive range of integral solutions for diverse operational needs. The Bravo® family delivers the highest quality of performance for the lowest life cycle cost, a distinction based predominantly on its small operator crew and low maintenance requirements....




Company History


SATUMA started as a small setup to produce an indigenous effort in making UAVs in 1989. Today it has grown into a Private Limited Company with a full service aviation facility that supports domestic and international clientele operating a wide range of unmanned aircrafts.
SATUMA has the distinction of being the only company in the private sector whose products are formally inducted in Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army.




Projects

The activities undertaken by SATUMA since its inception are listed below in chronological order:




2017 – 2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009 – 10
2007 – 08
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
1995 – 98
1993 – 94
1992 – 93
1989 – 91
• Design & Development of surveillance UAV Airframe for IE&I, Pakistan Army
• Training & Operations of Aerial Target Drones for Sultan’s Armed Forces, MOD, Sultanate of Oman
• Design & Development of Aerial Target – Atarid for Sultan’s Armed Forces, MOD, Sultanate of Oman
• Developed and Delivered Aerial Target Drone – Thunder for Directorate General of Military Procurement (DGMP), Pakistan Army.
• Development of different Platforms for Aerial Reconnaissance and Training
• Supplied Half Scale UAV Trainers to Sri Lankan Air Force (SLAF), Sri Lanka.
• Collaboration with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for the development of UAV systems
• Assisted PAF to establish 1st UAV Operational Conversion Unit (OCU)
• Trained Air Crew to fly UAV Missions
• Trained Experienced Air Crew to become Instructors (IPs)
• Trained Ground Crew for Flight Line Operations
• Developed and Delivered 1st batch of UAV Half Scale Trainers (HST) to Pakistan Air Force
• Delivered Test Equipment for testing Bravo+ Avionics to Pakistan Air Force
• Developed and Delivered 1st Tactical UAV System “Bravo+” to Pakistan Air Force
• Delivered Air Vehicle Tracking and Control Software – PathFinder 4.1
• Integrated and Demonstrated FLIR® Payload in Bravo+ for FLIR Systems, USA
• Started Design of Medium Range UAV System – Flamingo
• Integration of FLIR® Payload in Flamingo
• Integration of WESCAM® Payload in Flamingo
• Supplied Full Scale Trainer for Tactical UAV System to Pakistan Air Force
• Delivered 2nd Tactical UAV System – Bravo+ to Pakistan Air Force
• Delivered Air Vehicle Tracking and Control Software – PathFinder 4.2
• Delivered iHawk – Gen1 Optical Payload with 2nd Bravo+ UAV System
• Delivered 3rd Bravo+ Tactical UAV System to Pakistan Air Force
• Development of Air Vehicle Tracking and Control Software – PathFinder 5.0
• Development of Target & Scene Tracking System for optical payload using Image Processing techniques
• Design of Jet powered Aerial Target Drone
• Design and Development of Flight Simulator for UAVs
• Support and Maintenance of delivered Bravo+ UAV Systems to Pakistan Air Force
• Design and development of Mini Range UAV System – Stingray
• Test and evaluation of Medium Range UAV – Flamingo
• Executed Transfer of technology project for Long Range Target Drones for Ministry of Defence (MOD), Sultanate of Oman
• Production of Flamingo UAV for PAF
• New GCS software with Simulation Mode for training third party Aerial Platforms
• Development of Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) for UAVs
• Support and Maintenance of delivered Bravo+ UAV Systems to PAF
• Developed Hand Launched UAV – Salaar for short range surveillance (10 Km)
• Developed Tow Target to be used with SATUMA Thunder Target drone
• Production and Delivery of Salaar UAV for Pakistan Army
• Further advancement of Salaar (Super Salaar)
• Production and Delivery of Salaar UAV to Frontier Corps
• Test and trials of Super Salaar
• Development of hand launched fuel engine UAV (Shikra) for increased flight endurance
• Production of small target drones (Ababeel) for testing/training on anti-aircraft guns
• Successful trial of Shikra hand launched UAV
• Development of surveillance UAV Nigraan
• Supply of Quad Copter equipped multi spectral camera for crop health monitoring to the University of Agricultural Faisalabad
• Development of multi rotor UAV for crops spraying for the University of Agricultural Faisalabad
• Thunder target drone trials conducted for Pakistan Navy
• Supply of Multi rotor UAV with integration of four multispectral cameras to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad
• Survey conducted of Shakarparian National Park for International Wildlife Management Board
• Development and completion of IOT platform for widespread deployment of sensors for monitoring



SATUMA
Union Council Road, Sihala,
Islamabad, 44000,
Pakistan.
Phone: +92-51-4485861/2
Fax: +92-51-4485863
E-mail: support@satuma.com.pk
 
INTEGRATED DYNAMICS


INTEGRATED DYNAMICS are now exporting airframes and systems to several countries and flags are being constantly added to the space above. We have been able to add value to several of our product areas as well as expanding our manufacturing facilities and product portfolio.

INTEGRATED DYNAMICS provides design, consultancy and turn-key project commissioning for Unmanned Autonomous Vehicle Systems (UAVS). We can assist you from the ground up in the rapid completion of your project from the conceptual stage to actual prototype flight tests in the shortest possible time.

INTEGRATED DYNAMICS is a full supply source for everything you need to get a UAVS project in the air – including Platforms, Flight control systems, C4I systems, Datalinks, Payloads, and Ground Control Stations (GCS). We also provide a full line of accessories such as Ground Support Equipment (GSE), APU’s, Starters, Battery management systems, and Launch and Recovery systems.

Our new ‘Civilian’ UAV systems portfolio includes systems that are designed for emerging applications in the areas of law enforcement, border and coastal patrol, and scientific research. Most systems require no more than two crew members to operate.

We are also offering custom airframes for most of our field-proven and tested UAV designs to assist research and experimental work across the globe in specialised UAV applications.


INTEGRATED DYNAMICS – AEROSPACE & ROBOTICS SYSTEMS

idaerospace.com idaerospace.com
 
INTEGRATED DYNAMICSAEROSPACE & ROBOTICS SYSTEMS





FIELD SERVICE EQUIPMENT

For more information email us at info@idaerospace.com
LEARN MORE





GROUND SUPPORT EQUIPMENT

For more information email us at info@idaerospace.com
LEARN MORE





SIMULATION SYSTEMS

For more information email us at info@idaerospace.com
LEARN MORE





CUSTOM SOFTWARE

Please Email us for more information at info@idaerospace.com
LEARN MORE







COMPLETE SYSTEMS SOLUTIONS

Look through our portfolio of custom systems created over the years for our customers. We review your requirements and provide adaptive unmanned solutions to meet emerging applications. Contact us for a discussion on the type of platform solutions available for your unique project!
LEARN MORE



CUSTOM AIRFRAMES

Custom airframes are available to your requirements. Please contact us if you have any other customized applications for system areas not directly listed on our e-mail at: custom@idaerospace.com
LEARN MORE







UAV TECHNOLOGY DEMONSTRATOR PROGRAM

INTEGRATED DYNAMICS offers a UAV technology demonstrator program (TDP) that allows customers to visualise capabilities, payload options and applications for their prototype builds.
LEARN MORE
 
