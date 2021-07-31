What's new

Pakistan Declared Cheapest Country To Live In: Farrukh Habib

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
1627811661368.png


State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that Pakistan has been ranked cheapest country to live in by the World Population Review in its annual report about the “cost of living for countries in 2021”.

In a series of tweets, he said the report showed that the country’s cost of living was 18.58 with 225.19 million population, followed by Afghanistan and India where the cost of living was 24.51 and 25.14 with population of 39.835 million and 1.39 billion, respectively.

The minister said the cost of living in Uzbekistan was 30.25, 30.69 in Nepal, 31.75 in Nigeria, 38.72 in Vietnam, 39.46 in Malaysia and 42.64 in Brazil.

He said the most expensive countries to live in were Cayman Islands and Bermuda where the cost of living was 141.64 and 138.22, respectively.

The cost of living in Switzerland was 122.67, while Norway had 104.49, he added.

Farrukh said the metrics used by the international organization to determine cost of living in each country included rent index, purchasing power, consumer price and grocery indices.

jang.com.pk

پاکستان سستا ترین ملک قرار دیا گیا ہے، فرخ حبیب

وزیرِ مملکت برائے اطلاعات و نشریات فرخ حبیب کا کہنا ہے کہ رہن سہن کے اخراجات میں پاکستان سستا ترین ملک قرار دیا گیا ہے۔
jang.com.pk

1627811733001.png


The cost of living maybe the lowest and so are the wages, the rate of people falling below the poverty line is also alarming.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
more poor your country is more cheaper everything will be compare to dollar . nothing to be proud of if doors open today all pakistanis will move to expensive countries .
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

Sep 20, 2015
Imran Khan said:
more poor your country is more cheaper everything will be compare to dollar . nothing to be proud of if doors open today all pakistanis will move to expensive countries .
I bought diesel 1.345 euro per letter. I euro equal 1.81 rupe. After pandemic world is supper fouked
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Who is the source he quoted and what relevance does it really have? Govt should focus on how affordable life is for Pakistani within Pakistan.

People in the most expensive countries also have the highest standards of living.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

Sep 20, 2015
Before pandemic it was .90 cent and governments had printed lots of money which resulted lots of Recession.1.9 trillions dollars help package from usa eu 1400 billions euro uk around 600 billions. Man this is hel of money flowing in market.fabrication is low because of 70 percent smaller factories were closed temporarily or permanently
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

Dec 7, 2017
Try asking this from people who live in Pakistan ! It is bloody expensive to live in Pakistan for ordinary people.
 
IceCold

IceCold

May 1, 2007
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The cost of living maybe the lowest and so are the wages, the rate of people falling below the poverty line is also alarming
So are you suggesting that world population review didn't considered that before reviewing? You do realize that both things are interconnected. If more and more people are falling down the poverty line as you stated than that would mean Pakistan becoming an expensive county with higher prices of commodities that people couldnt afford.
Then there are other metrics as well but than that would be push the debate elsewhere.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

Sep 20, 2015
Blacklight said:
Can you sell me 1m Euros @ PKR1.91 ?
Italiano lol. By the way last week I meet Italiano mafia guys. Asking for help to buy bitcoins. But I know they have black money. I said to them man leav my place other wise I will call police
 
